McTominay bills Greenwood as 'once every 10 years' talent as Man Utd starlet tipped for greatness

An Old Trafford team-mate of the teenage frontman says the sky is the limit for one of the hottest prospects around

Scott McTominay considers Manchester United team-mate Mason Greenwood to be the kind of generational talent that only comes along "every 10 years".

English football is flush with such performers at present, with the likes of Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham considered to be other hot prospects with the world at their feet.

Greenwood slips seamlessly into that category as a 19-year-old with 26 senior goals for the Red Devils to his name, and McTominay believes the versatile forward is destined for greatness.

What has been said?

Scotland international midfielder McTominay told United's official website of a fellow Old Trafford academy graduate: "He’s a talent that comes along probably every 10 years – but I’d probably say longer, he’s that good, the way he finishes, the way he moves.

"It’s brilliant to see him play with a smile on his face, that’s the way we all know Mason. Now he’s starting to score more and more goals which is really good for us.

"For the senior lads, it’s keeping his head down and focused every single game and in training, not letting him get distracted by other things that are going on.

"It’s important that he really kicks on now and he is doing because he’s got a brilliant manager there to really push him."

The bigger picture

Greenwood was among the goals again in his latest outing for United, with a brace bagged in a 3-1 win over Burnley.

A run that saw him go 15 games without finding the target has been shrugged off in style, with the Red Devils now looking to keep pace with arch-rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side remain eight points back with six games to play, but McTominay is not throwing in the title towel just yet.

He added: "Funnier things have happened in football.

"You’ve got to keep putting the pressure on, that’s our sole focus. It’s not about saying ‘We’re waiting for a wobble’ or something like that.

"We just have to keep winning our games, we have to keep pushing ourselves, keep doing what we can do.

"If we’re there or thereabouts towards the end of the season – we certainly want to be second – and if we can push them and make them wobble a bit then who knows?"

United will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to old adversaries Leeds.

