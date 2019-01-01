Mbwana Samatta: Tanzania striker powers Genk past Anderlecht

The Tanzania international scored his fifth goal of the season to help the Blue and White edge past Simon Davies’ men

Mbwana Samatta scored the match-winning goal to help claim a 1-0 victory over in a Belgian First Division A game on Friday.

On the back of his five-star performances against Waasland-Beveren last weekend, where he grabbed a hat-trick to aid his side’s 4-0 victory at Freethielstadion, the forward continued the imperious showing against the Purple and White.

The international was handed his sixth start by manager Felice Mazzu and rewarded the faith in him by scoring the solitary goal of the game in the 55th minute off Junya Ito’s assist.

Samatta featured for the duration of the encounter along with Ghanaian youngster Francis Amuzu, who could not help his team from the defeat.

With the effort, the Taifa Stars skipper has now scored five goals for the Blue and White this season.

The 26-year-old forward will hope to continue the fine form in front of goal when fifth-placed Genk slug it out with in their next league game on September 1.