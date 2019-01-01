Mbokani’s double helps Royal Antwerp thump Waasland-Beveren

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international continued his brilliant performances for the Great Old at Bosuilstadion

Dieumerci Mbokani scored twice to help Royal Antwerp to a 4-1 victory over Waasland-Beveren in a Belgian First Division A game on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, who grabbed a brace in his side’s opening league game against KAS Eupen, continued with his impressive form at Bosuilstadion.

Mbokani ignited the surge of goals in the third minute of the encounter after he was set up by Geoffry Haireman.

Lior Refaelov doubled the lead in the 32nd minute from the penalty spot but Matthias Verreth reduced the deficit 10 minutes later.

Aurelio Buta increased the lead for the Great Old before Mbokani completed his brace, sealing the victory in the 69th minute.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international featured for the duration of the game while Rwanda’s Djihad Bizimana was replaced by Denzel Jubitana in the 65th minute.

Mbokani will hope to continue the imperious performances when Antwerp take on in Thursday’s Uefa game.