Mbokani’s brace powers Royal Antwerp past Gent

The DR Congo international found the back of the net twice to help the Great Old continue their winning form at Bosuilstadion

Dieumerci Mbokani got a brace in Royal Antwerp’s 3-2 victory against Gent in Thursday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The 33-year-old continued his outstanding form in front of goal, scoring twice to take his tally to 13 strikes in 15 league appearances this season.

After Roman Yaremchuk put the visitors in front in the 21st minute, Mbokani then levelled for Laszlo Boloni’s men four minutes later, off Ivo Rodrigues’ assist.

In the 33rd minute, Lior Refaelov restored the lead to the Great Old before the Democratic Republic of the Congo international completed his brace in the 48th minute.

Jonathan David scored a late effort but Antwerp did enough to hold on to their lead and claim maximum points in front of their home fans.

Mbokani featured for 84 minutes before making way for Zinho Gano while Ghanaian defender Nana Asare and international Michael Ngadeu, who ended with the losing side played throughout the game.

The victory ensured Antwerp move to the fourth spot on the league table with 27 points from 15 games.