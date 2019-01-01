Mbaye Diagne: Club Brugge sign Galatasaray star on loan
Club Brugge have announced the signing of Senegal international Mbaye Diagne on a season-long loan from Galatasaray, with a purchase option.
Diagne leaves the Turk Telekom Stadium seven months after he moved to Istanbul on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Kasimpasa.
🇸🇳 Daarnaast kwamen Club en @GalatasaraySK tot een huurovereenkomst voor Mbaye Diagne. De Senegalees wordt gehuurd met aankoopoptie! #BienvenueMbaye pic.twitter.com/IldZoBK2H9— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) September 2, 2019
He joined Galatasaray in January and he went on to finish as the top scorer in the Turkish Super Lig for the 2018-19 season with 30 goals in 29 matches.
Prior to the temporary transfer, the Senegal forward played in every of the Lions’ opening league matches this season but was unable to open his goal account.
The 27-year-old joins a host of African stars in Club Brugge including compatriot Krepin Diatta, Angola's Clinton Mata Nigeria duo David Okereke and Dennis Bonevature, and South Africa's Percy Tau.
The former Tianjin Teda attacker will be looking to help Philippe Clement's side continue their unbeaten start to the 2019-20 season when they take on Cercle Brugge in the Brugge derby after the international break.
Meanwhile, Diagne is looking forward to the Uefa Champions League fixture between Galatasaray and the Blue-Black at the Jan Breydel Stadium on September 14.
"Thanks Galatasaray for everything. Thanks to all my colleagues, thanks to all the fans for cheering and affection," he wrote hi farewell message.
"Even though it was a short relationship, it was intense and full of victories and satisfactions. You are my family forever. See you soon in the Champions League."
