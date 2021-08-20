Mazatlan vs Tigres: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Tigres will look to make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they face Mazatlan at Estadio de Mazatlan in Liga MX on Friday.
Watch Mazatlan vs Tigres on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Los Auriazules have finally nipped their Apertura blank streak in the bud, but will have to overcome the Canoneros on their own turf if they hope to keep their reclassification hopes firing.
Editors' Picks
- 'Messi's like Michael Jordan!' - Caballero on playing at World Cup with Argentina legend
- Albert Braut Tjaaland: Can Haaland's teenage cousin be as good as the Dortmund superstar?
- 'The Magnificent Seven' - Mourinho, Allegri & Sarri the headline acts in Serie A's stellar cast of coaches
- All Of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show - Goal launches new USWNT podcast ahead of the Olympic Games
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Mazatlan vs Tigres
|Date
|August 20, 2021
|Times
|10pm ET, 7pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Mazatlan roster
|Goalkeepers
|Vikonis, Gutierrez
|Defenders
|Vidrio, Diaz, Vargas, Coula, Padilla, Lozano, Rodriguez, Noguiera
|Midfielders
|Sandoval, Meraz, Freitas, Osuna, Augusto, Amador, Cardona, Reyes, Sanchez, Moreno, Rios, Perez, Zarate, Zavala, Lopez
|Forwards
|Sanvezzo, Rubio, Rangel, Arce, Ponce
Already on their third manager inside less than two seasons, the Canoneros have made a solid start to their second campaign, but may feel that they still have more to give moving forward,
Benat San Jose saw a hard-earned draw against Toluca keep his side ticking over and they'll look for another big result here, anchored at the back by Chile international Nicolas Diaz.
Predicted Mazatlan starting XI: Vikonis; Padilla, Vidrio, Diaz; Freitas; Coula, Rodriguez, Sanchez, Vargas; Acre, Sanvezzo.
|Position
|Tigres roster
|Goalkeepers
|Guzman, Ortega, Delgado
|Defenders
|Salcedo, Ayata, Reyes, Sanchez, Venegas, Cruz
|Midfielders
|Carioca, Vigon, Sierra, Fernandez, Pizarro, Aquino, Fulgencio, Duenas, Garcia, Avalos, J. Garza, Najera, Intriago,
|Forwards
|Lopez, Quinones, Gonzalez, Ayala, Trevino, Ramos, A. Garza
A comfortable victory over Queretaro in midweek has finally proven to be a step in the right direction for Miguel Herrera's side, but they will know that they cannot rest on their laurels.
Andre-Pierre Gignac remains on the sidelines for now, joined by long-term absentee Francisco Meza, whose cruciate ligament issue means he likely won't feature until the Clausura.
Predicted Tigres starting XI: Guzman; Avalos, Salcedo, Reyes, Aquino; Carioca; Lopez, Fernandez, Vigon, Quinones; Gonzalez.
Last five results
|Mazatlan results
|Tigres results
|Toluca 2-2 Mazatlan (Aug 17)
|Tigres 3-0 Queretaro (Aug 17)
|Leon 3-0 Mazatlan (Aug 14)
|Puebla 1-1 Tigres (Aug 13)
|Mazatlan 1-1 Monterrey (Aug 6)
|Seattle Sounders 3-0 Tigres (Aug 10)
|Mazatlan 2-1 Pachuca (Jul 30)
|Tigres 1-1 Santos Laguna (Aug 7)
|Cruz Azul 0-2 Mazatlan (Jul 26)
|Toluca 3-1 Tigres (Aug 1)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|3/13/2021
|Tigres 1-2 Mazatlan
|8/28/2020
|Mazatlan 1-1 Tigres