Mazatlan vs Tigres: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Los Auriazules have nipped their blank streak in the bud, but will have to beat the Canoneros to keep their Apertura hopes on course

Tigres will look to make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they face Mazatlan at Estadio de Mazatlan in Liga MX on Friday.

Los Auriazules have finally nipped their Apertura blank streak in the bud, but will have to overcome the Canoneros on their own turf if they hope to keep their reclassification hopes firing.

Games Mazatlan vs Tigres Date August 20, 2021 Times 10pm ET, 7pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Mazatlan roster Goalkeepers Vikonis, Gutierrez Defenders Vidrio, Diaz, Vargas, Coula, Padilla, Lozano, Rodriguez, Noguiera Midfielders Sandoval, Meraz, Freitas, Osuna, Augusto, Amador, Cardona, Reyes, Sanchez, Moreno, Rios, Perez, Zarate, Zavala, Lopez Forwards Sanvezzo, Rubio, Rangel, Arce, Ponce

Already on their third manager inside less than two seasons, the Canoneros have made a solid start to their second campaign, but may feel that they still have more to give moving forward,

Benat San Jose saw a hard-earned draw against Toluca keep his side ticking over and they'll look for another big result here, anchored at the back by Chile international Nicolas Diaz.

Predicted Mazatlan starting XI: Vikonis; Padilla, Vidrio, Diaz; Freitas; Coula, Rodriguez, Sanchez, Vargas; Acre, Sanvezzo.

Position Tigres roster Goalkeepers Guzman, Ortega, Delgado Defenders Salcedo, Ayata, Reyes, Sanchez, Venegas, Cruz Midfielders Carioca, Vigon, Sierra, Fernandez, Pizarro, Aquino, Fulgencio, Duenas, Garcia, Avalos, J. Garza, Najera, Intriago, Forwards Lopez, Quinones, Gonzalez, Ayala, Trevino, Ramos, A. Garza

A comfortable victory over Queretaro in midweek has finally proven to be a step in the right direction for Miguel Herrera's side, but they will know that they cannot rest on their laurels.

Andre-Pierre Gignac remains on the sidelines for now, joined by long-term absentee Francisco Meza, whose cruciate ligament issue means he likely won't feature until the Clausura.

Predicted Tigres starting XI: Guzman; Avalos, Salcedo, Reyes, Aquino; Carioca; Lopez, Fernandez, Vigon, Quinones; Gonzalez.

Last five results

Mazatlan results Tigres results Toluca 2-2 Mazatlan (Aug 17) Tigres 3-0 Queretaro (Aug 17) Leon 3-0 Mazatlan (Aug 14) Puebla 1-1 Tigres (Aug 13) Mazatlan 1-1 Monterrey (Aug 6) Seattle Sounders 3-0 Tigres (Aug 10) Mazatlan 2-1 Pachuca (Jul 30) Tigres 1-1 Santos Laguna (Aug 7) Cruz Azul 0-2 Mazatlan (Jul 26) Toluca 3-1 Tigres (Aug 1)

Head-to-head