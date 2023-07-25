Mazatlan vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Mazatlan and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Tuesday, Mazatlan and Juarez will compete in an all-Mexican Leagues Cup match. This is Mazatlan's second game of the competition while Juarez will play their first game.

Last week, Mazatlan defeated Austin FC 3-1 to begin their competition. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Diego Fagundez scoring what turned out to be Austin's consolation goal and David Escobar, Andres Montano, and Eduard Bello all finding the back of the net for the Mexicans.

Juarez has not yet begun their Leagues Cup season. Los Bravos enter the competition fresh off a 4-2 Liga MX victory at Toluca's expense a fortnight prior. To enable the visitors to earn the most points, four different men scored goals.

Mazatlan vs Juarez kick-off time

Date: Jul 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

Mazatlan and Juarez face off on Jul 25 at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

Team news & squads

Mazatlán team news

Spanish head coach Ismael Rescalvo, who took over the reins from Ruben Omar Romano back in May, would hope that his side's fortunes overturn in the coming weeks.

Goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez remains a mainstay in between the sticks in front of an unaltered back four of Bryan Colula, Facundo Almada, Nestor Vidrio and Jair Diaz.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gonzalez; Vidrio, Diaz, Almada, Colula; Medina, Flores, Intriago, Bello; Benedetti, Luis Amarilla.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez, Velez Defenders: Vidrio, Diaz, Almada, Colula, Zambrano, Alarcon, Merolla, Olivas, Maduena Midfielders: Camacho, Escobar, Flores, Intriago, Bello, Flores, Villegas, Zarate, Colman Forwards: Benedetti, Amarilla, Loba, Sanchez, Lastra, Sansores

Juarez team news

Juarez will be without the services of Emiliano Velazquez indefinitely due to a broken leg. There’s been a lot of chop and change in Diego Mejia’s squad during the off-season. Last season's top scorer Gabriel Fernandez and winger Alan Medina both saw their respective loan spells come to an end and have returned to their parent clubs, Celta Vigo and Club America, respectively.

Goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez, defender Carlos Salcedo, and midfielders Jordan Sierra and Joel Sonora have also left the club permanently.

Juarez possible XI: Talavera; L Rodriguez, Ortega, Reyes, Olivera; Bouquet, Zapata, Salas; Hurtado, Escoto, Garcia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talavera, Pasquel, Higuera Defenders: L Rodriguez, Ortega, Reyes, Olivera, Romero, Cruz, Nevarez, Pelua Midfielders: Bouquet, Zapata, Salas, Osuna, Sosa, Carmona, Saucedo Forwards: Garcia, Hurtado, Chavez, Escoto

Head-to-Head Record

Over the last five games, Mazatlan and Juarez have both claimed two wins each, with Juarez having claimed their latest game 3-2.

