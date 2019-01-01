Matuidi maintains leaving Juventus was never an option

The France international was never close to leaving Turin during the close season and is full of confidence after starting every game this term

Blaise Matuidi has insisted he never considered leaving during the transfer window, despite others being "convinced" he would move on.

The international is into the final 12 months of his contract and was strongly linked with an exit during the close season.

But he is reportedly in discussions with the Italian champions over a new deal and has started all four of their matches this term, including Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

"You were convinced that I'd leave in the summer, but I never considered this opportunity," he told Tuttomercatoweb.

"I work every day for the team and I'm only thinking about what happens on the pitch. Juve are a great team and they give me so much confidence."

Matuidi added to Juan Cuadrado's strike to put Juve 2-0 up against Atletico in midweek, only for the Spanish side to snatch a point.

Both Atleti goals came from set-pieces and Matuidi admitted his side have to cope better with dead-ball deliveries.

"We had a good game against Atletico, creating lots of chances," he said.

"We only have a small problem with set-pieces and we're working hard to prevent it from happening again.

"I should've done more to put off [Hector] Herrera for 2-2, so we all still have a lot to learn."

Maurizio Sarri admits his side still have much to work to do under his guidance, with the Bianconeri boss telling reporters after a European stalemate: “It’s a pity we drew the match because we had the game in our hand for a long time. We need to improve in our aggressiveness and attention.

“The feeling is that it is not a question of form, because if you are passive, you are passive even marking yourself.

“Things were on display that we implement every day in training, but conceding these goals too is punishing.”

Leonardo Bonucci also conceded that Juve were forced onto the back foot far too easily by Atletico.

He told the club’s official website: “There was a lot of pressure by Atletico in the first half. When we started moving the ball around, we created hazards and scored. But I am sorry to have conceded two goals.

“We need to pay more attention because we had a great game. We cannot concede so many goals.”

Juventus return to action on Saturday with a home match against Verona.