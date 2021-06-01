Matasi: Harambee Stars goalkeeper involved in road accident

The former AFC Leopards star was heading to Nairobi from Kakamega when his Toyota Vitz lost control and rolled several times

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has been involved in a road accident at Kapsabet on his way to Nairobi from Kakamega.

Goal understands the former Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards custodian was traveling alongside his wife and family members in a Toyota Vitz but it rolled several times after hitting a pothole and burst the rear tire.

A source, who did not want to be named, told Goal: “Matasi has been involved in an accident at Kapsabet on his way to Nairobi from Kakamega and he was traveling alongside his wife and son but they have been rushed to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

“The accident was caused by a tire burst of the car which they were traveling in but they have been rescued and taken to hospital.”

Nairobi News has also quoted a close family friend, who spoke off the record by saying the vehicle they were traveling in, a Toyota Vitz, rolled severally along Lessos, in Kapsabet, along the Nairobi-Kakamega highway.

“They are all injured but out of danger,” the friend explained. “The vehicle is also badly damaged.”

In a recent interview with Goal, Matasi who is currently unattached after ending his contract with St. George of Ethiopia stated he will not hesitate to sign for Mainland Premier League champions Simba SC if they came in for his services.

Matasi is among the goalkeepers being linked with a transfer move to the Msimbazi giants should the reigning champions lose keeper Aishi Manula.

The 33-year-old is one of the most established Kenyan goalkeepers having played in the Kenyan Premier League and for the national team Harambee Stars. He also played for AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers, and Tusker in the top-flight before he was signed by the Ethiopian side in 2018.

He was the number one goalkeeper when Kenya fought for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations slot and was used prominently during the finals in Egypt.

Matasi made his debut for the national team in 2017 and has so far featured in 27 games for the Harambee Stars, including the Cecafa finals when Kenya lifted the trophy under Paul Put.