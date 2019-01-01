‘Massive win’ - Mahrez hails Manchester City win vs. Liverpool

City secured a hard-fought victory over the Reds at the Etihad Stadium to increase their chances of returning to the top of the league

Riyad Mahrez has applauded Manchester City after defeating Liverpool 2-1 in Thursday’s Premier League game.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane cancelled out Roberto Firmino’s effort as City nicked their 16th win in 21 games, while ending the Jurgen Klopp's side unbeaten start to the season.

The victory helped Pep Guardiola’s men increase their chances of returning to the summit of the English elite division and reduced the Reds’ six-point gap in the log to four.

The Algeria international who was an unused substitute in the encounter has taken to the social media to praise his side for the hard-fought win.

“Massive win Come on Man City,” Mahrez posted on Instagram.

Mahrez who has made 19 league appearances for Manchester City, scoring five goals will hope to be involved when they take on Rotherham United in Sunday’s FA Cup tie.