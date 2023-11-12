Mason Mount sent a rallying cry to Manchester United fans after the Red Devils ground out a much-needed win against Luton on Saturday.

Mount issues United fans with message

United won 1-0 vs Luton

Eases pressure on players and Ten Hag

WHAT HAPPENED? Victor Lindelof's second-half strike was enough to secure the three points, an important achievement after United's 4-3 defeat in Copenhagen on Wednesday. After the game, Mount posted a photo of himself celebrating Lindelof's goal. The caption read: "We keep building, see you after the break Reds!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have had a poor start to the season, but now found themselves only three points off the top four. Mount has struggled to force himself into Erik ten Hag's starting XI in recent weeks, but he came off the bench late in the first half to replace the injured Christian Eriksen. He'll be hoping that this result can act as a springboard for himself and the team.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT AND UNITED? Mount has not been called up by Gareth Southgate for England's upcoming Euros qualifiers. United will return to action on November 26 when they take on Everton at Goodison Park.