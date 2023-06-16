Mason Greenwood included as Man Utd reveal official 2023-24 retained list

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been included on the club's official list of retained players for the 2023-24 season.

Erik ten Hag's side have published their list of retained players and included Greenwood, who remains suspended by the Red Devils due to an ongoing international investigation.

Greenwood has not played for Manchester United since being arrested in January 2022. Charges for attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour were dropped in February 2023 but Manchester United are yet to conclude an internal investigation into the matter.

The striker is contracted to the Red Devils until 2025, but it remains to be seen if he will continue at Old Trafford or whether the club will decide to cut ties with the forward.

Ten Hag and "most of the Manchester United squad" are reportedly willing to welcome Greenwood back, although the club may only sanction his return if the women's team and key stakeholders also agree.

Greenwood is thought to have told friends he does not expect to play for the club again and is believed to have attracted interest from clubs in Spain, Italy and Turkey. There is also the potential scenario that the striker is loaned out for the 2023-24 campaign.

A total of seven players have been released by the club, including Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe. United also included an update on goalkeeper David De Gea, who does not feature on the retained list.

As part of the statement, the Red Devils revealed that "discussions remain open with David De Gea over a potential new contract," with the goalkeeper expected to agree a new two-year deal with the club.