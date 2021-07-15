Martinique vs USMNT: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Group B game, including network, team news and more

Group B continues in the Gold Cup on Thursday, with Martinique playing the U.S. national team in Kansas City.

Martinique suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Canada in its opening Gold Cup game, knowing another defeat could knock the team out of the competition.

The USMNT fared better, picking up a 1-0 win over Haiti thanks to an early goal from Sam Vines. A win against Martinique would seal progress to the knockout stage.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channel Online stream FS1 / TUDN / UniMas fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Martinique roster Goalkeepers Chauvet, des Etages, Meslien Defenders Cretinoir, Dondon, Yann Thimon, Babin, Yordan Thimon, Camille, Michalet Midfielders Herelle, Abaul, Vitulin, Barthelery, Grelet, Isaac Forwards Jougon, Marajo, Pastel, Fortune, Rivere, Reuperne, Burner

Martinique has never beaten the USMNT before, but needs a result on Thursday to stay in the Gold Cup.

Goalkeeper Gilles Meslien will need to be in better form against the United States than against Canada, where he conceded four times.

Despite losing 4-1, Martinique is not expected to make many changes to its starting XI.

Predicted Martinique starting XI : Meslien; Dondon, Cretinoir, Barthelery, Camille; Grelet, Abaul, Herelle; Fortune, Riviere, Pastel.

Position USMNT roster Goalkeepers Turner, Johnson, Guzan Defenders Cannon, Vines, Pines, Zimmerman, Robinson, Sands, Moore, Bello Midfielders Busio, Roldan, Yueill, Lletget, Williamson, Acosta Forwards Arriola, Gioacchini, Zardes, Dike, Hoppe, Lewis

Paul Arriola is a major doubt for the USMNT after being forced off injured just 14 minutes into the 1-0 win over Haiti.

Nicholas Gioacchini replaced Arriola from the bench and could be in line to play from the start against Martinique, although Daryl Dike has also been suggested as a potential replacement.

With few European-based players on the roster, Sebastian Lletget captained the side and should wear the armband again for the remainder of the tournament.

Reggie Cannon is unlikely to play after missing the first game with a thigh problem.

Predicted USMNT starting XI: Turner; Pines, Zimmerman, Robinson, Vines; Acosta, Roldan, Lletget; Busio, Zardes, Gioacchini.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

Martinique results USMNT results Canada 4-1 Martinique (Jul 11) USMNT 1-0 Haiti (Jul 11) Martinique 1-1 Honduras (Nov 15, 2019) USMNT 4-0 Costa Rica (Jun 9) Honduras 1-0 Martinique (Oct 14, 2019) USMNT 3-2 Mexico (AET) (Jun 6) Trinidad and Tobago 2-2 Martinique (Sep 10, 2019) USMNT 1-0 Honduras (Jun 3) Martinique 1-1 Trinidad and Tobago (Sep 6, 2019) Switzerland 2-1 USMNT (May 30)

Head-to-head