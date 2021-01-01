Martinelli lauds 'amazing relationships' with fellow Arsenal youngsters Saka and Smith Rowe

The three young Gunners have emerged as key bright lights this term at the Emirates Stadium, even as Mikel Arteta's side stumble on the domestic front

Gabriel Martinelli has hailed his "amazing" relationship with fellow Arsenal youngsters Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, adding that the trio's bond extends both on and off the pitch.

The three young Gunners have emerged as key bright lights this term at the Emirates Stadium, even as Mikel Arteta's side continue to endure mixed form on the domestic front.

The Brazilian forward, who joined from Ituano in 2019, has proved an eye-catching presence when he plays alongside Three Lions starlet Saka and highly rated Smith Rowe, and has now revealed that they share a close rapport together.

What Martinelli said

Speaking ahead of his side's Valentine's Day clash with Leeds in the Premier League, the teenager opened up on the threesome's bond, noting that they help keep each other grounded through their openness.

"Yeah, they are amazing," he told Sky Sports. "We have a very good relationship. Not just on the pitch, but off it as well.

"In the dressing room, we sit next to each other. We always talk and we're always having fun, which is nice for us."

Teenager dead-set on victory

Martinelli has found himself foiled somewhat in north London by a succession of injury problems, several of which have restricted his chances under Arteta this term.

But the 19-year-old cannot be doubted for his commitment to Arsenal's cause, revealing that he and his team-mates never approach a game - even ones against proverbial underdogs like Leeds - as an easy ride.

"We go to every single game to win, you know," he added. "We go there to beat them."

