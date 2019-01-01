'Martial is back to a very, very good level' - Man Utd resurgence welcomed by France boss Deschamps

The international manager of a flying forward believes the Red Devils star is finally back to his best following a tough spell under Jose Mourinho

manager Didier Deschamps has heaped praise on Anthony Martial for returning to a “very, very good level” for following a strained relationship with Jose Mourinho.

Martial has returned to form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival in the Old Trafford dugout, scoring two goals and assisting another in his last four appearances while also penning a new long-term contract.

The 23-year-old has played a pivotal role in the Red Devils’ revival under Solskjaer, with the Manchester club now winning 11 of their 13 games under his management.

Article continues below

On the international scene, Martial also now seems to be impressing his France coach and could be set for a recall to the squad.

Deschamps decided to leave the forward at home during France’s World Cup triumph in last summer, but has praised his recent form for his club side.

"It's always difficult to know what can happen but all players can have a period when they are less successful on the pitch,” Deschamps said at Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday.

"It's certainly related to confidence, it can be related to the relationship they have with their coach. It happens every season, for all players.

"Anthony Martial is back at a very, very good level.”

The France manager also hinted the United star could be back on the international scene if he keeps up his consistent performances.

"He's often decisive. He had some physical problems too,” Deschamps added. “He is a player who was with us at Euro 2016, he was not there for the World Cup but he is one of the players we regularly follow.

"He is a young player who is gaining maturity also because he started very early in Manchester United and with the French national team too.

"There are always difficult moments but in terms of potential, he has everything you need to be at the highest level."

United's next fixture is against on Sunday, but Martial faces a race against time to be fit for the clash following his injury in the club's recent 2-0 loss to .

The forward had to be substituted off after 45 minutes with a groin injury, with Solskjaer admitting at the time he could be out for “two to three weeks”.

Following United’s clash against Jurgen Klopp’s side, they then face on February 27.