Marseille vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Marseille against Tottenham on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Tottenham and Marseille have everything to play for in their Group D Champions League clash despite both teams sitting at opposite ends of the standings.

What is more interesting is that, with just two points separating leaders Spurs from their French counterparts, other group members Sporting CP and Eintracht Frankfurt can also make the round of 16.

Antonio Conte's men will be distraught should they not book their place in the knockouts but will have only themselves to blame after dropping points in two of their last three outings in the competition, while anything other than a win will end Marseille's chances of even a Europa League play-off spot.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Marseille vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game:

Marseille vs Tottenham

Date:

November 1, 2022

Kick-off:

4pm ET / 8pm BST / 1:30am IST (Nov 2)

Venue:

Stade Velodrome, Marseille

How to watch Marseille vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 2 is showing the game between Marseille and Tottenham in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

U.S.

NA

Paramount+

UK

BT Sport 6

BT Sport website/app

India

Sony Sports Ten 3 SD/HD

SonyLIV

Marseille team news and squad

Although Samuel Gigot is back after serving a ban in the Strasbourg draw in Ligue 1 over the weekend, Sead Kolasinac may continue at the back.

Otherwise, it should be an expected pick with former Arsenal men Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Guendouzi and Gunners loanee Nuno Tavares to start, while Bamba Dieng may have to sacrifice his place for Guendouzi.

Also coming back in the squad are Valentin Rongier and Eric Bailly, though not in the starting XI, but Pape Gueye is set to miss out.

Marseille possible XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Payet; Sanchez

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Ngapandouentnbu, Lopez, Blanco, Van Neck

Defenders

Bailly, Gigot, Balerdi, Toure, Kolasinac, Kabore, Tavares, Mbemba

Midfielders

Guendouzi, Gerson, Clauss, Payet, Rongier, Veretout, Elmaz, Harit

Forwards

Suarez, Dieng, Under, Ben Seghir, Benyahia-Tani, Sanchez

Tottenham team news and squad

With Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski to miss out again, Cristian Romero is still a doubt after sitting out the Bournemouth win on Saturday. Rodrigo Bentancur, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic are also expected to start on Tuesday.

Up front, Bryan Gil would have a role off the bench for his stellar performances of late, with Lucas Moura looking fit to start alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Lucas, Kane, Son

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Lloris, Austin, Forster

Defenders

Doherty, Romero, Sanchez, Royal, Dier, Tanganga, Davies, Lenglet, Spence

Midfielders

Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Skipp, Bentancur, Perisic, Bissouma, Sarr, White

Forwards

Son, Kane, Moura, Gil