Marseille vs Strasbourg: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Ligue 1 season draws to a close this week. Marseille and Strasbourg will meet on Saturday in a match that will have a lot of implications when it comes to UEFA qualification for next season.

Marseille was victorious when these teams met in December, winning 2-0 behind goals from Bamba Dieng and Duje Caleta-Car.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Marseille roster Goalkeepers Ngapandouentnbu, Gonzelez, Mandanda, Nazaretian, Vanni Defenders Saliba, Kamara, Balerdi, Peres, Caleta-Car, Kolasinac, Lirola, Caprice Midfielders Guendouzi, Harit, Gerson, Payet, Lopez, Under, Rongier, Gueye, Souare, Bertelli, Targhaline, Sciortino, Nadir Forwards Milik, Henrique, Dieng, Bakambu, De La Fuente, Ben Seghir, Benyahia-Tani

Marseille heads into this weekend in third place in Ligue 1, but is tied in points with Monaco. The top two spots in Ligue 1 qualify directly to the group stage of the Champions League, while the third place team heads to Champions League qualifiers.

Les Phocéens have a three-point lead over fourth place Rennes, but there’s a huge gap in goal differential, so a Marseille loss coupled with a Rennes win over Lille would knock Marseille out of the Champions League and into the Europa League.

Marseille is coming off a 2-0 loss to Rennes in its last match. The team took eight shots, with none of those being on target.

Predicted Marseille starting XI: Peres Petroni, Caleta-Car, Saliba, Rongier, Gueye, Kamara, Guendouzi, Gerson, Harit, Under; Mandanda

Position Strasbourg roster Goalkeepers Sels, Kawashima Defenders Guilbert, Perrin, Caci, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Djiku, Gilbert Midfielders Fila, Aholou, Thomasson, Lienard, Prcic, Bellegarde, Sissoko, Diarra Forwards Waris, Gameiro, Sahi, Diallo, Ajorque

Strasbourg heads into the final matchday in fifth place. The team is two points behind Rennes for fourth, while it leads sixth-place Nice by goal differential as the two sides have the same number of points.

Fifth is an important spot in Ligue 1, as it’s the last qualification spot for UEFA competition, as the fifth place team heads to the Europa Conference League. If the team qualifies, it would be the second time in three years that it has qualified for European play. Before that, the team had gone 11 consecutive seasons without qualifying.

The team is coming off of a 1-0 win over Clermont Foot. Adrien Thomasson scored the lone goal of the match.

Predicted Strasbourg starting XI: Guilbert, Djiku, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Liénard, Thomasson, Prcic, Bellegarde, Diallo, Gameiro; Sels

Last five results

Marseille results Strasbourg results Rennes 2-0 Marseille (May 14) Strasbourg 1-0 Clermont (May 14) Lorient 0-3 Marseille (May 8) Brest 0-1 Strasbourg (May 7) Marseille 0-0 Feyenoord (May 5) Strasbourg 3-3 PSG (Apr 29) Marseille 0-3 Lyon (May 1) Lille 1-0 Strasbourg (Apr 24) Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille (Apr 28) Strasbourg 2-1 Rennes (Apr 20)

Head-to-head