Marseille vs Reims: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Last season's runner-up kick off their new campaign against the Marne outfit - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season kicks off this weekend as traditional high-flyers Marseille welcome Reims in an opening clash at Stade Vélodrome. The hosts arrive this term on the back of a second-place finish, having proved the main threat to Paris Saint-Germain's ultimate coronation.

But this is a new campaign and they will hope to go one better this time around - meaning they could do with starting on the right foot against their visitors, one of French football's most storied clubs looking to give themselves a lucky break after two tough seasons.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Marseille roster Goalkeepers Ngapandouetnbu, López, Blanco Defenders Gigot, Balerdi, Clauss, Ćaleta-Car, Touré, Amavi, Kolašinac, Lirola, Tavares, Mbemba Midfielders Guendouzi, Gerson, Rongier, Gueye, Veretout, Strootman Forwards Milik, Payet, Suárez, Dieng, Bakambu, Ünder, De la Fuente

After reigning champions Lille faltered, it fell to Marseille to lead the chasing pack to hunt down Paris Saint-Germain's title chances - and though they came up short, Les Olympiens far from disgraced themselves in their pursuit of silverware.

While PSG have already thrown down an impressive gauntlet this term, the hosts and coach Igor Tudor need to keep their focus solely on a flying start of their own, particularly with the looming mid-season World Cup set to play havoc on schedules.

Predicted Marseille starting XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Tavares; Clauss, Guendouzi, Rongier, Kolasinac; Gerson, Payet; Milik.

Position Reims roster Goalkeepers Pentz, Penneteau, Duparchy, Lukić, Diouf Defenders Faes, Busi, Abdelhamid, Gravillon, Agbadou, De Smet, Locko, Foket Midfielders Doumbla, Cajuste, Zeneli, Berisha, Munetsi, Adeline, Kebbal, Matusiwa, Cassamá, Lopy, Flips, Guitane Forwards Touré, Sierhuis, Mbuku, Donis, Van Bergen, Koffi, Balogun, Ito, Kutesa

The halcyon days of a bright 2019-20 start - ended by the pandemic - with a sixth-place finish look long gone for Reims, but there may be hope for the storied outfit that they can strike back into the upper half of the table this term.

A failure to do so will leave Óscar García's men at the mercy of an expanded relegation battle this term, amid structural changes, necessitating the need to really strike fast and strike early this season.

Predicted Reims starting XI: Pentz; Locko, Abdelhamid, Faes, Foket; Doumbia, Munetsi, Matusiwa, Kebbal; Toure, Balogun.

Last five results

Marseille results Reims results Marseille 0-2 Milan (Jul 31) Reims 2-2 Sassuolo (Jul 31) Real Betis 1-1 Marseille (Jul 27) Reims 0-1 Villarreal (Jul 24) Middlesbrough 2-0 Marseille (Jul 22) Reims 1-0 Metz (Jul 20) Marseille 0-3 Norwich (Jul 16) Auxerre 0-2 Reims (Jul 16) Marseille 4-1 Marignane Gignac (Jul 13) Lommel 1-2 Reims (Jul 13)

Head-to-head