Marseille vs PSG: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Paris Saint-Germain can increase their lead at the summit of Ligue 1 when they square off with likely title rivals Marseille at Stade Velodrome.

Watch Marseille vs PSG on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Mauricio Pochettino's side had to mount a Champions League comeback in midweek and will hope for an easier time on the road against Jorge Sampaoli and company.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Marseille vs PSG Date October 24, 2021 Times 2.45pm ET, 11.45am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN Sports fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Marseille roster Goalkeepers Ngapandouetnbu, Lopez, Mandanda, Nazaretian Defenders Saliba, Gonzalez, Kamara, Balerdi, Peres, Caleta-Car, Amavi, Lirola, Kamardin, Kada, Caprice Midfielders Guendouzi, Harit, Gerson, Payet, Under, Rongier, Gueye, Tongya, Sciortino, Targhaline, Bertelli, Rahou, Souare, Nadir Forwards Milik, Henrique, Bamba Dieng, De La Fuente, Ben Seghir, Gebreyesus, Benyahia-Tani

Jorge Sampaoli's side laboured to a draw against Lazio in midweek, but will hope to put themselves back on the path towards victory against their visitors this weekend.

They have few injury concerns, allowing them to field a strong side - and three points will help them close the gap at the summit, lying third heading into this latest round of fixtures.

Predicted Marseille starting XI: Lopez; Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Rongier, Kamara; Lirola, Guendouzi, Payet, De La Fuente; Milik.

Position PSG roster Goalkeepers Navas, Rico, Donnarumma, Letellier Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat, Dagba, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes, Bitshiabu, Alloh Midfielders Verratti, Di Maria, Rafinha, Pereira, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Simons, Gharbi, Ebimbe, Michut Forwards Mbappe, Neymar, Messi, Yansane, Bitumazala

A Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi double act helped PSG claw their way back to victory against RB Leipzig in midweek, and they will hope for a less disrupted performance today.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are yet to quite get all their cogs working in harmony, but the raw talent they possess remains a frightening prospect.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Kurzawa; Gueye, Herrera, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Di Maria.

Last five results

Marseille results PSG results Lazio 0-0 Marseille (Oct 21) PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig (Oct 19) Marseille 4-1 Lorient (Oct 17) PSG 2-1 Angers (Oct 15) Lille 2-0 Marseille (Oct 3) Rennes 2-0 PSG (Oct 3) Marseille 0-0 Galatasaray (Sep 30) PSG 2-0 Manchester City (Sep 28) Marseille 2-3 Lens (Sep 26) PSG 2-0 Montpellier (Sep 25)

Head-to-head