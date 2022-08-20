Marseille vs Nantes: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Last season's runner-up have their eyes on the prize again this term - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season rolls onwards this weekend as Marseille welcome Nantes to face them at Stade Vélodrome. Last year's second-place side are looking to build another title challenge this term against the all-star cast at Paris Saint-Germain.

A win over last term's Coupe de France winners will certainly help them throw down a gauntlet - but the visitors will be in no mood to roll over and give it to them when they make the trip.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Marseille roster Goalkeepers Ngapandouetnbu, López, Blanco Defenders Gigot, Balerdi, Clauss, Ćaleta-Car, Touré, Amavi, Kolašinac, Lirola, Tavares, Mbemba Midfielders Guendouzi, Gerson, Rongier, Gueye, Veretout, Strootman Forwards Milik, Payet, Suárez, Dieng, Bakambu, Ünder, De la Fuente, Sanchez

2021-22 will be the year of the near-miss for Marseille, as the club came close - but not close enough - to Ligue 1 glory, against a Paris Saint-Germain side that looked at various points like it was trying to sabotage their own prospects.

The Parc des Princes outfit seem to be even stronger this term, which might make a title fight moot - but Marseille's particularly pugilistic approach to any challenge means they will not die wondering in their pursuit of glory.

Predicted Marseille starting XI: Blanco; Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi; Clauss, Rongier, Guendouzi, Tavares; Sanchez, Milik, Payet.

Position Nantes roster Goalkeepers Lafont, Descamps, Petrić Defenders Fábio, Girotto, Pallois, Traoré, Castelletto, Voisine, Corchia, Sylla Midfielders Chirivella, Moutoussamy, Blas, Sissoko, Yepié Yepié, Simon, Merlin, Achi, Ba, Doucet, Manvelyan Forwards Coco, Mohamed, Bamba, Alfamah, Guessand, Ndilu

Was the Coupe de France the peak for Nantes? They'll certainly hope not - a busy season awaits them, and if they can weather juggling all the fixtures, they have the chance to write a brand new chapter in their rich history.

Marseille will present a curious acid test for their capabilities this year - and despite the lack of home advantage, they'll hope they can turn this road trip into a success by the full-time whistle.

Predicted Nantes starting XI: Lafont; Castelletto, Girotto, Pallois; Coco, Blas, Moutoussamy, Chirivella, Merlin; Mohamed, Simon.

Last five results

Marseille results Nantes results Brest 1-1 Marseille (Aug 14) Nantes 1-1 Lille (Aug 12) Marseille 4-1 Reims (Aug 7) Angers 0-0 Nantes (Aug 7) Marseille 0-2 Milan (Jul 31) PSG 4-0 Nantes (Jul 31) Real Betis 1-1 Marseille (Jul 27) Nantes 0-1 Rennes (Jul 27) Middlesbrough 2-0 Marseille (Jul 22) Nantes 2-0 Lorient (Jul 23)

Head-to-head