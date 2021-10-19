'Marsch listens and is really there for us' - RB Leipzig coach has a 'good vibe', says Simakan

Jesse Marsch gives off a "good vibe", according to Mohamed Simakan, who says the RB Leipzig coach "is really there" for the whole squad and has a "lot of drive".

Marsch was drafted in to replace Julian Nagelsmann in the Leipzig hot seat at the end of the 2020-21 season, with the German taking up a new opportunity at Bayern Munich after two impressive years at Red Bull Arena.

Nagelsmann turned Leipzig into Bundesliga title contenders and Champions League semi-finalists, leaving Marsch with big shoes to fill, but Simakan has been impressed with what he's seen from the American so far.

What's been said?

Marsch earned the top job at Red Bull Arena after guiding their sister club Salzburg to back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga crowns, and Simakan says he has already made a mark on his new squad due to his excellent man-management skills.

The French defender, who joined Leipzig from Strasbourg in the summer, told Goal : "He is a coach with a lot of drive, who is there for his players and who helps us a lot to perform.

"For a player, I think that one important thing is to have a coach who has the ability to listen and he is really there for us.

"He really offers us a lot of solutions on many aspects that can help us to improve. He is a coach with a good vibe."

Simakan on Leipzig's slow start in 2021-22 & facing Mbappe

Despite the fact that Marsch has settled into his new surroundings quickly, Leipzig have struggled for consistency at the start of the new campaign.

The club are eighth in the Bundesliga standings after eight matches, but produced an improved display in a 1-1 draw at Freiburg at the weekend, with Simakan confident that they are on the right track under Marsch.

"It's true that the start of the season was a bit complicated. Now, we mustn't forget that there are new players, a new coach and that everything has to settle into a good rhythm," he said.

"We're starting to find our way with training sessions and matches. I think it's a question of time. Everyone has to get used to each other and get to know each other.

"From then on, our league season will go well because the team is really good and we have a great coach. I don't see why it shouldn't work."

Leipzig are now preparing for a must-win Champions League group-stage outing against Paris Saint-Germain, and Simakan has identified Kylian Mbappe as the main man to watch for Marsch's side.

The 21-year-old has also recalled frustrating the World Cup winner during their last meeting while he was at Strasbourg, adding: "It was a match with Strasbourg and we lost (4-0, in December 2020). But at one point in the match, we spoke and he said to me: 'you're always on my back'.

"I told him that it's normal because at the slightest hesitation he's going to go for goal. I mean, it is Mbappe! We all know that he is a world-class player, so you have to be on guard for the whole match."

