Marsch encouraging Leeds to draw inspiration from Muhammad Ali & Michael Jordan in relegation dogfight

Jesse Marsch has revealed he uses quotes made famous by Muhammed Ali and Michael Jordan - as well as Mahatma Gandhi and Mother Teresa - to help inspire Leeds United as they continue to find themselves embroiled in a relegation dogfight.

The Whites' stay back in the Premier League looks poised to end at a two-season run, with the halcyon days of Marcelo Bielsa's maiden campaign in the top tier a distant memory as they fight for survival.

With Everton a point ahead with a game in hand and Burnley level with a superior goal difference, the odds are stacked against Leeds - but their manager, an avid history buff, has plenty of phrases to pull on in an attempt to inspire them to dig deep.

What has Marsch said about the relegation battle?

"I have hundreds of quotes that I use at different moments that I try to think about how they fit with who I am, the way we try to play football and how it might fit in a moment in the season," the American admitted.

"I love quotes. I love learning from people of the past, sports figures, historical figures, whatever. The key is understanding exactly what messages to use at the right time, so players know how to handle moments.

"I've used Muhammed Ali a few times with the group, Michael Jordan is a guy I'm inspired by, Phil Jackson. I use things that resonate with me that I think can also fit within the standing of where we are. There are other historical figures like Gandhi , Mother Teresa, and presidents like JFK that have meant something to where we are historically in the world right now."

What has Marsch said on Erling Haaland?

Elsewhere, Marsch also weighed in on Manchester City's capture of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, who he formerly coached during their time together at Red Bull Salzburg.

Marsch quipped that the Norway international should have come to the West Yorkshire city - his birthplace - instead, adding: "I wish he was coming back home to Leeds!

"But I understand the decision for him to go to Man City. It will be interesting. He's an explosive player in transition and Man City often play a lot in possession. He can play any style of play."

