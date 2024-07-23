How to watch and listen to today's Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

Los Angeles Angels (43-57, fourth in the AL West) will take on Seattle Mariners (53-49, second in the AL West) in Game 2 of the three-game MLB series on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

Los Angeles defeated the Oakland Athletics 8-5 on Sunday, avoiding a sweep after losing each of the first two games of that series. And they carried over the momentum from that game into this series as Jo Adell drove in the decisive run with a two-out single in the ninth inning to take the Game One 3-1 against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

The Angels remain 10 games behind first place co-leaders Houston and Seattle in the AL West. Seattle, meanwhile, defeated the Houston Astros 6-4 on Sunday, avoiding being swept by the Astros after losing each of the first two games of a three-game series. Seattle is tied with Houston at the top of the AL West, five games ahead of the Texas Rangers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: ROOT Sports (ROOTS) and Bally Sports West (BSW)

Streaming service: Fubo TV