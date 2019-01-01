Maradona: Pochettino should coach 'biggest in the world' Boca Juniors

While dismissing a return to the Argentine giants, the legendary attacker nominated the former Spurs coach to return home

Diego Maradona wants former manager Mauricio Pochettino to take charge of "the biggest team in the world" Boca Juniors.

Pochettino has been linked with , and since he was sacked by Premier League side Tottenham last month.

Maradona – head coach of 's Superliga side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata – nominated Pochettino to return to his homeland and lead Boca, who are looking for a new coach after Gustavo Alfaro stepped down.

Article continues below

After Boca and Argentina great Juan Roman Riquelme returned to the club as vice-president following December's election, Maradona was asked if he would move back to the powerhouse team following two spells.

"I will not go to Boca… because I repeat that I do not agree with those who will manage the club," Maradona told Ole. "The president [Jorge Amor Ameal] was already there and it was a disaster, he surrounded himself with [vice-president Mario Pergolini] who believes that he can handle the club.

"And Roman... a club is not run within the locker room. It's much harder than stopping the ball, giving a pass or kicking a free-kick.

"Boca have to take a technician to play and feel what Boca is. It's not easy to sit in that chair. The best of all is Maradona [laughs].

"But now I will not go, there at some point it happens. But I would like Mauricio Pochettino. You have to call him and convince him to come to lead the biggest team in the world."

Maradona added: " I want to finish in the best way. First I want to save Gymnasia [from relegation], then we'll see."

Boca are second in the Superliga, a point behind leaders Argentinos Juniors, while Gimnasia are 21st in the 24-team division.

Pochettino was dimissed as Spurs manager on November 19 with Jose Mourinho appointed into the head coach role the next morning.

The Argentine tactician guided Tottenham to four consecutive top-four finishes, with a second placing behind champions in 2016-17.

He also led the North London club to the final last season, in which they were beaten 2-0 by .