Manzoor elated at Panthers' best Malaysia Cup campaign since 2006

Malaysia Premier League champions Pulau Pinang continued their fine form this season, after edging top tier side Felda United 3-1 in their round one encounter on Friday.

The Panthers have advanced to the quarter-finals thanks to goals from Casagrande (37'), Amer Azahar (62') and Lee Chang-hoon (76'), their best achievement so far in the competition since the 2006 edition. The solitary goal for the Fighters, who may have played their last ever match as a Malaysian league outfit, was netted by Nicolas Velez in the 49th minute.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Pulau Pinang head coach Manzoor Azwira expressed his elation at his charges' achievement.

"Praise Allah for the win which has allowed us to reach the quarter-finals. The last time we reached that stage was back in 2006, so it's a good record for Pulau Pinang.

"I'm also happy that my team was able to maintain their momentum in the cup, despite the fact that our previous match was back on October 9.

The 43-year old trainer will now assess his players' readiness ahead of their next encounter next weekend.

"None of the players were suspended, but I have to see whether Casagrande and Endrick [dos Santos] were injured. I'm not sure yet how serious their injuries are."

Asked for his assessment of their potential opponents in the next stage, Manzoor responded that one of them can surprise, while the other is consistently dangerous.

"They both have their strengths; Kelantan play well as a unit and under [head coach] Yusri Che Lah could surprise you, while UiTM FC are an experienced and consistent side."