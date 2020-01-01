Manuel da Costa: Trabzonspor sign former West Ham defender

The Morocco international has joined the Black Sea Storm for the rest of the campaign after leaving Saudi Arabia

Manuel da Costa has returned to to team up with Trabzonspor on a free transfer.

The Atlas Lions defender penned a deal until the end of the season, with the option of an extension for another year. The extension will be triggered only if he starts a total of 10 games, including league and domestic cup, for the remainder of the campaign.

The 33-year-old centre-back left last January for a brief stint in with Al Ittihad where he scored four goals in 18 top-flight appearances.

Da Costa's nomadic career has seen him play for , Sivasspor, , Nancy, , , and Olympiacos.

The Moroccan defender 's Badou Ndiaye, Ghanas's Caleb Ekuban, 's John Mikel Obi and Anthony Nwakaeme in the growing list of African stars in Huseyin Cimsir's team.

Trabzonspor are fourth in the Turkish Super Lig and they are aiming to qualify for next season's Uefa after bowing out of the in the group stage.