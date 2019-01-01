Mane doubtful for Senegal vs Congo - Aliou Cisse

The Liverpool forward has teamed up with the Teranga Lions in Thies but did not take part in their final training session before Wednesday’s game

coach Aliou Cisse is unsure if star Sadio Mane will be available for their 2021 qualifier against Congo.

After helping Liverpool beat in Sunday’s Premier League game at Anfield, where he scored a goal, the 27-year-old reported for national duty on Tuesday afternoon.

Although he had an individual session, the fleet-footed forward did not participate in group training.

Article continues below

The 2019 Afcon runners-up will open their Group I qualification campaign at the Stade Lat Dior with Mane’s involvement uncertain.

“I can’t tell you if he’ll be ready tomorrow, we’ve not yet had the discussion about it. It will be done at the hotel,” Cisse was quoted as saying by iGFM.

After Wednesday’s encounter, Senegal will travel to Eswatini for their second group game on Sunday.