Mane battles Salah and Firmino for Liverpool Goal of the Month award

Two of the Senegal international’s goals have been shortlisted for the monthly prize alongside those of the Egyptian and Brazilian stars

A pair of Sadio Mane’s goals have been nominated for the Goal of the Month award for December.



The international has been in fine form for the Reds in the 2020-21 campaign as Jurgen Klopp’s men are doing all it takes to successfully retain the English top-flight crown.

And so, his efforts against and West Bromwich Albion will compete against one of Mohamed Salah’s goals against Roy Hodgson’s men for a chance to clinch the individual accolade.

In the 7-0 drubbing of the Eagles, the former star fired beyond the reach of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after profiting from a pass from Firmino in the 35th minute for his tenth goal against Palace.

Before then, he had produced a superlative strike as the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by the Baggies, who levelled thanks to Semi Ajayi’s second-half header.

Having controlled Joel Matip’s cross with his chest, Mane turned past his marker before rifling past goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the 12th minute of the encounter at Selhurst Park.

Also in contention are goals from Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum’s stunning effort against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Others include Jordan Henderson’s goal against Crystal Palace, Amalie Thestrup’s strike against Crystal Palace women, as well Layton Stewart’s contribution for Liverpool youth team.

The player with the highest votes from football fans will walk home with the diadem for December.

Salah and Mane are expected to be in action when the Anfield giants take on Marvelous Nakamba, Bertrand Traore and Mahmoud Hassan’s in Friday’s outing.

Both players, who shared the 2018-19 Premier League Golden Boot prize when they turned in 22 goals, played key roles in Liverpool’s , Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup triumphs in recent times.