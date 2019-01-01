Mandzukic left out by Juventus amid Qatar transfer speculation

Mario Mandzukic has not been included in ' squad for Saturday's clash with as speculation continues over his future.

Mandzukic has not played for Juve this term having reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements by Maurizio Sarri, who also left the forward out of his squad.

Reports emerged this week linking the Croatian with a move to Qatari side Al-Gharafa, while offers from other leagues – including – are also rumoured to be on the table.

The 33-year-old, who is said to be fully fit, looks to have taken a step closer to leaving Juve, with Sarri leaving him out of the squad to face Fiorentina.

Mandzukic – a World Cup finalist with in 2018 – joined Juve from in 2015 and has scored 31 times in Serie A.

His honours in Turin include four Serie A successes, three titles and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

Sarri has previously expressed concern about the size of his bloated squad and insisted at Friday's news conference that he made the "necessary" decision in leaving out both Mandzukic and Emre Can from his European squad.

"It wasn't easy or pleasing to make the choices I had to for the Champions League list, but it was necessary," he said.

"I'm sorry because two important players were left out. However, these difficulties demonstrate the strength of our squad."

Asked if he expected the reaction from Can, who was reportedly furious at his omission Sarri said: "It's normal that when a player suffers from a strong and impactful choice that there's an emotional aspect involved.

"We must give him the opportunity to let out how he is feeling. I'm of the right age to understand these kinds of reactions."

Juventus begin their Champions League campaign on Wednesday against Atletico Madrid, and Sarri says he is ready to make full use of his big squad.

"At this moment our attention must be on the league," he said. "Then we will think about the cup.

"We are in a moment in which the team must take its own identity. We must fight the difficulty that is having many players who have played very little in the last period."