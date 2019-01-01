Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka receives advice from Zaha

The 21-year old moved to Manchester this summer, but has not lost touch with his old teammates, especially the Ivorian

full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revealed he is still in contact with former teammate, Wilfried Zaha.

The 21-year old joined the Red Devils this summer after an impressive stint with the Eagles last season, where he was adored for his defensive skills.

The Anglo-Congolese star has not forgotten where it all started for him.

"They [former Palace teammates] still give me advice on games [and] wish me good luck," Wan-Bissaka told Football JOE.

"I still speak to them, especially Wilf Zaha as he was at United.

"You know how things are here, and he just told me to keep my head down and keep working hard."

Wan-Bissaka - who just returned from a brief illness, has been a key defensive cog and consistent performer for Manchester United this season, even though the Red Devils languish closer to the relegation in 14th place on the Premier League table, after recording just two wins from nine games.