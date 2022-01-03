Manchester United vs Wolves: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Manchester United will be out to make a winning start to 2022, as they host Wolves at Old Trafford in their first Premier League game of the new year.

With the title race over for the Red Devils, Ralf Rangnick will look to ensure that his side's resurgence continues at pace - but the visit of Bruno Lage's side could prove a slippery banana skin.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Man Utd roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Heaton, Henderson Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Mengi Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, Van de Beek, McTominay, Mejbri Forwards Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Diallo, Cavani, Sancho, Elanga

From the heights of Europa League heartbreak at the end of last term to an empty challenge for silverware this season, 2021 took Manchester United to heights they hadn't seen for a while and then crashing back to earth.

Ralf Rangnick will hope that he can quiet the discontent of star men though with a rich run of form in 2022 as he lays the groundwork for his successor - and with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes at hand, he may deliver in their first game of the year.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Greenwood, McTominay, Matic, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani.

Position Wolves roster Goalkeepers Sa, Ruddy, Storer Defenders Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Mosquera, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Bueno Midfielders Jordao, Neves, Podence, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle Forwards Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Silva, Hwang, Traore, Campbell

Having not played since a 0-0 draw against Chelsea on December 19, Wolves should come into this game feeling relatively fresh compared to their opponents, who have played twice in the past week.

Goals are unlikely to be on the agenda given Wolves' recent matches which have seen just four goals scored across their last seven fixtures.

Predicted Wolves starting XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Hoever, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Traore, Jimenez, Podence.

Last five results

Man Utd results Wolves results Man Utd 3-1 Burnley (Dec 30) Wolves 0-0 Chelsea (Dec 19) Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd (Dec 27) Brighton 0-1 Wolves (Dec 15) Norwich 0-1 Man Utd (Dec 11) Man City 1-0 Wolves (Dec 11) Man Utd 1-1 Young Boys (Dec 8) Wolves 0-1 Liverpool (Dec 4) Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace (Dec 5) Wolves 0-0 Burnley (Dec 1)

Head-to-head