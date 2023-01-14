Manchester United vs Manchester City: Lineups and LIVE updates

A feisty Manchester derby awaits us as two in-form teams will battle it out for bragging rights today.

The Premier League is shaped up quite nicely for the second half of the season with Arsenal leading the pack with 44 points from 17 games. Manchester City and Manchester United, the two teams that'll lock horns today in the second Manchester derby this season, complete the top four in the standings along with surprise package Newcastle United.

The hosts have been in great form of late, winning eight consecutive games across all competitions since their 3-1 loss to Aston Villa in November. Marcus Rashford especially has been in sparkling form, who is the top scorer for the Red Devils this season with 15 goals.

Pep Guardiola's men, on the other hand, are lucky to be just five points behind league-leaders Arsenal at this juncture, with the Gunners dropping points against Newcastle. However, their 6-3 win over their city rivals in October will give them the confidence to overcome Erik ten Hag's high-flying unit.

A win for City will take them to within two points of Arsenal, albeit having played a game more. United, on the other hand, will be keen to get their revenge from the loss earlier in the season and closing the gap with Pep's troops to just one point.

Manchester United vs Manchester City confirmed lineups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen, Rashford; Martial

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE updates

Man United and Man City's upcoming fixtures

Manchester United will visit Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, 18th January, followed by a trip to the Emirates in what will be a tough test for both sides on Sunday, 22nd January.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will host Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves in their next two Premier League games, to be played on Thursday, 19th January, and Sunday, 22nd January respectively.