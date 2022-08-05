Manchester United vs. Brighton Predictions | EPL Week 1 Match Odds & Best Bets | Premier League Picks

The Old Trafford side hope for a big improvement on last season as they get underway with new coach Erik ten Hag

The 2021-22 Premier League season was one to forget for Manchester United. The club finished sixth in the standings with a 16-10-12 record and sacked their manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

The Erik ten Hag era in Manchester is off to a good start, as Man Utd is 3-1-0 in preseason play, including a 4-0 victory over Liverpool. The Red Devils have also made some key signings in Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martínez, and Tyrell Malacia.

While Manchester United would like to secure three points to begin the season, Brighton & Hove Albion will look to spoil the early excitement for them. Brighton finished ninth in the standings with a 12-15-11 record, their best finish since joining the Premier League in 2016.

Will Manchester United start the season on the right foot at home with the match in Old Trafford? Or will Brighton continue to build off last season and get the early three points?

Let’s take a look at current betting odds and get some best bets and predictions for this match taking place on August 7.

Manchester United vs Brighton Odds

3-Way Handicap: Manchester United (-185) | Brighton (+525) | Draw (+300)

Draw No Bet: Manchester United (-550) / Brighton (+350)

Over/Under Goals: Over 2.5 (-110) / Under 2.5 (-125)

Manchester United vs Brighton odds are current as of July 28 from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Manchester United enters the match as the favorites at (-185) and even heavier favorites for a Draw No Bet wager at (-550). These odds will increase once Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club is 100% confirmed.

That said, Brighton entering the match at (+525) is not a bad bet to make considering they beat Man Utd 4-0 in their most recent meeting on May 7.

Manchester United vs Brighton Betting Tips

Manchester United will pour it on early

Man Utd has had plenty of preparation heading into this match, as they’ve played in four preseason matches with two more coming up. Brighton has only played in one, however, and has one more coming up. As a result, Brighton will have some early rust to deal with.

In the Red Devils’ four matches so far, they’ve scored a total of 13 goals with eight coming in the first half. They’ve had scoring from six different players so far in preseason play, and the potential incoming of Ronaldo will only bolster the offense.

Clean sheet for David de Gea

Manchester United hasn't made many upgrades during the transfer window, but they made a solid pair of defensive signings with Malacia and Martínez. Malacia has been very involved in preseason training and matches, while Martínez should be joining the club soon.

Pairing those two in the back with captain Harry Maguire and a combination of Victor Lindelöf or Diogo Dalot will prove to be a stone wall, with David de Gea holding it down in net. De Gea blanked Brighton the first time around but conceded four goals to the Seagulls in their most recent match.

What will help De Gea get the clean sheet is Man Utd pouring it on offensively and keeping Brighton backpedaling and on their heels. Brighton’s star defender, Marc Cucurella, has joined Chelsea, so Albion will be without him. The lack of offense and upgraded defense will contribute to De Gea’s clean sheet to start the season.

Anthony Martial will play a big role

Whether or not Ronaldo plays to start the Premier League season, ten Hag would be mistaken if he doesn’t give Anthony Martial a run against Brighton. Martial has been brilliant in the superstar's absence with three goals and one assist in four preseason matches.

The 26-year-old fell out of grace under Ole Gunnar, as he was sent to Sevilla on loan last season. However, he has turned it around under ten Hag and has proven himself in preseason preparations.

Martial has done well up front alongside Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, with Sancho netting three of his own and Rashford scoring two. Obviously if Ronaldo is back, he should be in the starting lineup. But don’t count out Martial, as he’ll make an impact once he’s on the pitch.

Manchester United vs Brighton Prediction

Manchester United 4, Brighton 0

Manchester United will begin their climb back to the top of the Premier League with a dominating victory over Brighton.

The Red Devils are in control entering the match, and playing at home gives them the upper hand to start the season. They’ll strike early and often.

Manchester United vs Brighton Best Bets

➕ Over 2.5 Goals (-110) at BetMGM Sportsbook

WAGER: 2 Units

Man Utd has scored over 2.5 goals three times in four preseason matches, so doing so against Brighton with full reinforcements should be no problem.

The trio of Martial, Sancho, and Rashford have combined for eight goals, and even if Ronaldo were to replace Martial at the striker spot, it shouldn’t make a difference. If anything, the offense becomes more dangerous given one of the best players in the world is up front.

Manchester United will eclipse the total on their own in this one.

➕ Manchester United Leads at Halftime (+110) at BetMGM Sportsbook

WAGER: 1 Unit

It’s a new era for the Red Devils under Ten Hag, so they’ll want to start it off right with a score early in this match.

Manchester United has led going into halftime in each preseason match so far, and they’ll look to continue doing so to start off the EPL campaign.

Take Manchester United to be leading at halftime.

➕ Multiple Correct Score 4:0, 5:0, or 6:0 (+1150) at BetMGM Sportsbook

WAGER: 0.5 Units

This is a lot to ask, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Manchester United. They’ve scored four goals twice this preseason and did so by a score of 4-0 against Liverpool.

Brighton just lost their star defender to Man City, so Man Utd will look to attack the Seagulls’ defense. Brighton will be on their heels for most of the match with the Red Devils attacking as much as possible.

There will be many goals in this match, but it will be very one-sided in favor of the home team.