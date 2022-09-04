Manchester United vs Arsenal: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Manchester United welcome Arsenal to face them at Old Trafford. It has been a tale of two fortunes, at least initially, for both sides this term, with Mikel Arteta's men undefeated to date and Erik ten Hag's hosts initially struggling for traction.
Now however, the resurgent Red Devils will fancy their chances against the table-topping Gunners, who will hope to expand their lead over Manchester City following the champions' draw with Aston Villa earlier this weekend.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Manchester United vs Arsenal
|Date
|Sep 4, 2022
|Times
|4:30pm ET, 11:30am PT
|Stream
US TV channel, live stream and how to watch
|US TV channel
|Online stream
USA Network (4K)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Man Utd roster
|Goalkeepers
|De Gea, Heaton, Dúbravka
|Defenders
|Lindelöf, Jones, Maguire, Martínez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mengi
|Midfielders
|Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Van de Beek, McTominay
|Forwards
|Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho
The torrid start of the Erik ten Hag era seems a distant memory now - but such is the fickle nature of Manchester United's reputation that a slip-up may be seen as six steps back for the Dutchman.
The arrival of Antony from Ajax has added to the attack, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire remain in exile from the starting XI - but could both have a part to play this time around?
Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Ronaldo; Rashford.
|Position
|Arsenal roster
|Goalkeepers
|Ramsdale, Turner, Hein
|Defenders
|Tierney, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko
|Midfielders
|Partey, Saka, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka
Forwards
|Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah, Nelson, Marquinhos
Five games, five wins and the possibility to open up a four-point gap just six matches into the new season - victory is almost essential to Arsenal if they seek to keep their forward momentum this weekend.
With the European calendar looming and the likelihood of fixture crush injuries, every bit of daylight they get on Manchester City and Tottenham is crucial to their hopes of a surprise title challenge.
Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Jesus.
Last five results
|Man Utd results
|Arsenal results
|Leicester 0-1 Man Utd (Sep 1)
|Arsenal 2-1 Villa (Aug 31)
|Southampton 0-1 Man Utd (Aug 27)
|Arsenal 2-1 Fulham (Aug 27)
|Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (Aug 22)
|Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal (Aug 20)
|Brentford 4-0 Man Utd (Aug 13)
|Arsenal 4-2 Leicester (Aug 13)
|Man Utd 1-2 Brighton (Aug 7)
|Palace 0-2 Arsenal (Aug 5)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|4/23/2022
|Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd
|12/2/2021
|Man Utd 3-2 Arsenal
|1/30/2021
|Arsenal 0-0 Man Utd
|11/1/2020
|Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal
|1/1/2020
|Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd