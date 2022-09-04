Manchester United vs Arsenal: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The table-topping Gunners will play host to the resurgent Red Devils - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Manchester United welcome Arsenal to face them at Old Trafford. It has been a tale of two fortunes, at least initially, for both sides this term, with Mikel Arteta's men undefeated to date and Erik ten Hag's hosts initially struggling for traction.

Now however, the resurgent Red Devils will fancy their chances against the table-topping Gunners, who will hope to expand their lead over Manchester City following the champions' draw with Aston Villa earlier this weekend.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Man Utd roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Dúbravka Defenders Lindelöf, Jones, Maguire, Martínez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mengi Midfielders Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Van de Beek, McTominay Forwards Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho

The torrid start of the Erik ten Hag era seems a distant memory now - but such is the fickle nature of Manchester United's reputation that a slip-up may be seen as six steps back for the Dutchman.

The arrival of Antony from Ajax has added to the attack, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire remain in exile from the starting XI - but could both have a part to play this time around?

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Ronaldo; Rashford.

Position Arsenal roster Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Turner, Hein Defenders Tierney, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko Midfielders Partey, Saka, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka Forwards Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah, Nelson, Marquinhos

Five games, five wins and the possibility to open up a four-point gap just six matches into the new season - victory is almost essential to Arsenal if they seek to keep their forward momentum this weekend.

With the European calendar looming and the likelihood of fixture crush injuries, every bit of daylight they get on Manchester City and Tottenham is crucial to their hopes of a surprise title challenge.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Jesus.

Last five results

Man Utd results Arsenal results Leicester 0-1 Man Utd (Sep 1) Arsenal 2-1 Villa (Aug 31) Southampton 0-1 Man Utd (Aug 27) Arsenal 2-1 Fulham (Aug 27) Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (Aug 22) Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal (Aug 20) Brentford 4-0 Man Utd (Aug 13) Arsenal 4-2 Leicester (Aug 13) Man Utd 1-2 Brighton (Aug 7) Palace 0-2 Arsenal (Aug 5)

Head-to-head