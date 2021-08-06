Manchester United boss Solskjaer gives update on Bailly and Diallo's return

The Ivory Coast duo participated in the men's football event at the Tokyo Olympics, where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals

Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo's return to Manchester United after their outing at the 2020 Olympic Games is unknown, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The duo played a part in the Elephants' unsuccessful campaign in the men's football event in Tokyo.

Diallo provided an assist that helped Franck Kessie score the winning goal in their 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in the group stage while Bailly opened the scoring in their 5-2 defeat to Spain in the quarter-finals.

The duo are back in Manchester following their trip to Japan but they are expected to undergo mandatory quarantine in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Ahead of their last pre-season friendly match against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday, the Norwegian boss gave an update on Bailly and Diallo.

“Yes of course when you go into these tournaments during pre-season it’s always difficult,” Solskjaer told the club's website.

“I don’t know exactly the day they’ll be back with us after the quarantine, but they’ll be ready and better off for playing these games.”

Ivory Coast were eliminated in the last-eight stage with Brazil and Spain set to battle in the final on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will begin their 2021-22 Premier League season against newly-promoted Leeds United on August 14.

Following the arrival of Jadon Sancho last month, Solskjaer stated that the club will sit with Diallo to discuss his future for the new season.

"We think about every single player and the club's best pathway – what’s best for this season, what’s best for the future. Amad's enjoying the Olympics and we’ll sit down towards the end of the window to see how we are," the Norwegian coach said.

“Of course, with Elanga, a decision on him is a big one. There’s Marcus and his injury status, so we’ll make a decision on Amad when he comes back and sit down with him.”

The 19-year-old signed a five-year deal from Atalanta in January.

According to reports, Bailly - who recently signed a three-year contract extension - is expected to seek clarification with the club management to discuss his future with the imminent arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.