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Manchester United are rivalling Liverpool for Italy international centre-back Giorgio Scalvini as they plan for life after Lisandro Martinez. The Old Trafford hierarchy have also been alerted to a possible 2027 reunion with former midfielder Scott McTominay amid contract talks at Napoli.

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Recruitment chiefs scout defensive targets

According to TEAMtalk, United are carrying out detailed scouting work on Scalvini as they prepare to reinforce up front, at left-back and in central defence. The Italian has caught the eye of several recruitment departments and could become a major defensive target in 2027, either in January or next summer. That search comes as Martinez enters the final months of his deal, despite a one-year club option.

Agent chief questions Barcelona interest

Speculation surrounding Martinez's future has gathered pace following earlier claims from the outlet that Barcelona admire the Argentine defender, alongside reports in Spain suggesting he is open to listening to an offer from the Liga giants. However, the president of the Spanish Association of Football Agents, Pedro Bravo, has poured cold water on any potential switch to Catalonia.

Addressing the transfer rumours, Bravo said: "Lisandro, as far as I'm aware, neither Deco nor [Hansi] Flick are keen on him." He added that the message coming from Flick and sporting director Deco regarding Martinez is clear: "He's a good player, but we don't like him. He doesn't fit in with us."

Regardless of Barcelona's stance, Martinez's contract situation still points towards an Old Trafford exit in the near future.

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Scottish playmaker considers English comeback

Alongside their defensive planning, the report states that former United midfielder McTominay is seriously weighing up a return to the Premier League in 2027. His previous employers have already been notified of the opportunity to bring the academy graduate back to Manchester, and club officials have not dismissed the prospect.

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The publication's sources believe Napoli remain hopeful of keeping the Scotland international in Serie A, with his current agreement set to expire in 18 months. Because the two parties are currently far apart in contract negotiations, intermediaries have begun pushing him towards potential landing spots in case no middle ground can be found.

Injury recovery dictates winter timing

Timing will play a decisive role in how United approach both pursuits over the coming months. Because Scalvini has only recently returned from injury, a January move may arrive too soon, meaning United and Liverpool will keep tracking his form before deciding when to bid. Meanwhile, McTominay's ongoing standoff in Italy will determine whether a 2027 reunion becomes a concrete option.