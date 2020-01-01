Manchester United star Rashford thanked by Mayor of London for 'inspiring' free school meals campaign

The 22-year-old has fought through the summer to extend benefits for disadvantaged children across the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has sent a letter to star Marcus Rashford, thanking him for the "inspiring" work he's done on his campaign for free school meals.

Rashford recently formed a taskforce with several of 's food brand giants to combat child poverty across the country.

Earlier in the summer, Rashford won a major victory when he forced a u-turn from the UK government, who eventually decided not to stop providing free school meals for around 1.3 million disadvantaged children amid the coronavirus crisis.

Rashford revealed a letter he received from Khan in a post on Twitter Wednesday, with the mayor saying that he had benefitted from free school meals himself when he was a child.

"I wanted to reach out and thank you for your inspiring campaign to extend free school meals over the summer holidays and to thank you for the continuing work you are doing since forming the taskforce earlier this month," Khan wrote.

"As a child I benefitted from free school meals. Life would have been much harder for my family if we didn't have them and I know how important they are.

"Your campaign, as well as the tireless efforts of charities and campaigners, many of whom we work with in London, meant hundreds of thousands of children received the vital support they desperately needed over the summer holidays - but our fight to end child poverty doesn't stop here."

Khan, a fan, closed his letter with a wish of good luck for Rashford — except when he is going up against Jurgen Klopp's side.

"Thank you once again for your inspiring work and best of luck in the future (apart from when you are playing at Anfield!)" the mayor concluded.

Rashford responded to the mayor's letter, saying that his campaign to help children is far more important than any loyalties in football.

"I do what I do for Liverpool as much as anywhere," Rashford said on Twitter. "Children all over the UK are crying out for our help. This is much bigger than me, than football, than politics. It’s time we all started listening, instead of clouding our views [with] allegiances and rivalries."