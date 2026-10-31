Manchester United player ratings vs Chelsea: Lisandro Martinez red costly as Carrick's side crumble at Stamford Bridge

Share Follow GOAL on Google Never miss a moment with Manchester United Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday.

Manchester United slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea after a second-half collapse in west London. Michael Carrick's side were the better team in the first half, but wasted big chances before falling apart after the break.

Advertisement

Morgan Rogers broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart, and the game was effectively over in the 63rd minute when Lisandro Martinez shoved Wesley Fofana at a corner, earning a second yellow card and conceding a penalty that Cole Palmer converted. It is a third straight defeat for United, who sit 16th, just a point above the relegation zone.

Here are the Manchester United player ratings...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Senne Lammens - 7/10 Lammens had no chance with Rogers' delightful dink and got a hand to Palmer's penalty, only to help it into the corner. He made seven saves, the best of them a strong stop to palm away Estevao's drive in the 85th minute.

Leny Yoro - 6/10 A steady outing at right-back. Yoro got forward to win an early corner and stepped across smartly to snuff out a late Chelsea break aimed at Danny Welbeck.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lisandro Martinez - 2/10 An absolute disaster. Booked in the 59th minute for repeatedly dragging back Rogers, Martinez then shoved Fofana in the face at a corner with his back to the ball. VAR spotted it, and he was sent off for a second yellow while conceding the penalty for Chelsea's second. He was also one of the defenders who backed off as Rogers strolled through for the opener.

Related Topics

Exclusive Streaming Home Peacock Premium ✅ Streams roughly 175 exclusive live matches per season that are completely blacked out on traditional TV. ✅ Acts as the league's US archive, providing full on-demand match replays shortly after every live broadcast concludes. ✅ Streams the popular "Goal Rush" whip-around show, which jumps between live highlights during the packed Saturday 10:00 a.m. ET window. Monthly from $12.99 Get Peacock Premium Budget Cord-Cutter Sling TV ✅ Provides nationwide access to USA Network, securing the primary cable home for the league's linear broadcasts. ✅ Includes access to live, local NBC affiliates for the marquee weekend matches in designated major media markets. ✅ Serves as the cheapest way to access live cable TV sports channels without paying for a bloated traditional bundle. Monthly from $45.99 Get Sling TV Exclusive Streaming Home Peacock Premium ✅ Streams roughly 175 exclusive live matches per season that are completely blacked out on traditional TV. ✅ Acts as the league's US archive, providing full on-demand match replays shortly after every live broadcast concludes. ✅ Streams the popular "Goal Rush" whip-around show, which jumps between live highlights during the packed Saturday 10:00 a.m. ET window. Monthly from $12.99 Get Peacock Premium Budget Cord-Cutter Sling TV ✅ Provides nationwide access to USA Network, securing the primary cable home for the league's linear broadcasts. ✅ Includes access to live, local NBC affiliates for the marquee weekend matches in designated major media markets. ✅ Serves as the cheapest way to access live cable TV sports channels without paying for a bloated traditional bundle. Monthly from $45.99 Get Sling TV Exclusive Streaming Home Peacock Premium ✅ Streams roughly 175 exclusive live matches per season that are completely blacked out on traditional TV. ✅ Acts as the league's US archive, providing full on-demand match replays shortly after every live broadcast concludes. ✅ Streams the popular "Goal Rush" whip-around show, which jumps between live highlights during the packed Saturday 10:00 a.m. ET window. Monthly from $12.99 Get Peacock Premium

Harry Maguire - 5/10 Maguire won the header that led to Matheus Cunha's disallowed goal. But he backed off Rogers for the opener and was booked in the 65th minute, though he did make a vital touch to stop Palmer tapping in soon after.

Diogo Dalot - 5/10 Dalot offered very little going forward from left-back and rarely got involved in United's best moments. A quiet, forgettable outing.

Advertisement

Midfield

Andrey Santos - 5/10 Santos worked hard to disrupt Chelsea's rhythm early on and released Bryan Mbeumo for a promising break, but he failed to get across to stop Rogers for the opener. He was replaced by Ayden Heaven in the 66th minute following the red card.

Carlos Baleba - 5/10 Baleba swept a shot just wide of the far post early on but struggled to impose himself against Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo. He was replaced by Kobbie Mainoo in the 58th minute.

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10 Restored to the starting XI, Fernandes missed a glorious chance in the 19th minute, blazing over after Mbeumo sent him clear, and flashed another ball across the face of goal. His deep corner did create Cunha's disallowed goal, but he faded badly after the break.

Attack

Amad Diallo - 6/10 United's liveliest attacker. Amad forced Penders into a parry from distance but twice failed to beat the keeper when clean through, the clearest of those just before half-time. He picked up a knock and was replaced by Joshua Zirkzee in the 77th minute.

Advertisement

Matheus Cunha - 5/10 Starting on the left, Cunha briefly thought he had given United the lead, only for VAR to rule his close-range flick offside. A heavy touch let Penders smother a through ball, and he was replaced by Mason Mount in the 66th minute.

Bryan Mbeumo - 6/10 Mbeumo led United's best counters, sweeping a superb pass behind the defence for Fernandes' big chance and threading another for Cunha. He was booked for not retreating at a free-kick, and his thunderous stoppage-time volley was tipped onto the crossbar by Penders.

Advertisement

Substitutes & Manager

Kobbie Mainoo - 5/10 Came on in the 58th minute and was booked for tripping Palmer 12 minutes later. Mainoo never got up to the pace of the game.

Ayden Heaven - 5/10 Introduced in the 66th minute to shore up the defence after the red card. Heaven had little chance to make an impact with the contest already slipping away.

Advertisement

Mason Mount - 5/10 Booed on against his former club as Cunha's replacement in the 66th minute, Mount's loose touch handed Chelsea the counter that ended with Estevao's disallowed goal.

Joshua Zirkzee - 5/10 Zirkzee skipped past two players to drill a long-range effort at Penders and won the corner that led to Mbeumo's late volley, but was booked in the 86th minute.

Advertisement

Michael Carrick - 4/10 Carrick's plan worked for 45 minutes, but his side's lack of discipline after the break proved costly. Nine games without a win in all competitions, United's worst run since 1988, leaves him in a precarious position.