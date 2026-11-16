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Moataz Elgammal

Manchester United lay on private jet so Mauricio Pochettino can fly straight from Cincinnati to Carrington ahead of Liverpool trip

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Mauricio Pochettino will not waste a minute before starting his Manchester United job. The new head coach is set to fly straight to England on a private jet laid on by the club after his final game in charge of the United States, and is expected to head directly to Carrington on Wednesday morning to prepare for his first game in charge against Liverpool on Sunday.

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Private jet to fly Pochettino straight to Manchester

Pochettino's last game as USMNT boss is the second leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Haiti in Cincinnati, which kicks off at midnight UK time on Tuesday. The 54-year-old will speak to the media and say farewell to his players before boarding a direct flight to Manchester.

According to the Daily Mail, United have organised the private jet so that Pochettino can sleep on the journey and land in the UK on Wednesday morning. He is then expected to go straight to Carrington and start work with his new squad.

Backroom staff given early green light

Three members of his trusted coaching team have already travelled to Manchester after the US won the first leg 6-0 in Miami at the weekend. Assistant Jesus Perez, goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez and fitness coach Sebastiano Pochettino, the manager's son, were given permission to leave the American camp early.

First-team coach Miguel D'Agostino, who has stayed by Pochettino's side for the return leg, and fitness coach Silvia Tuya are expected to follow. Their early arrival has given the new regime a head start in preparing for the trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

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Pochettino explains the plan

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss also took in the Cincinnati Bengals' NFL clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Haiti game, Pochettino said: "The assistants are ahead. After the game they flew to Manchester and they are there in advance.

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"That was the plan when we agreed terms with Manchester United and with the national team. They are there in advance. They are preparing because Wednesday when we will arrive it's going to be non-stop, and then start with playing games."

Anfield test awaits

Pochettino will work with the players as they return from international duty and is expected to speak to club media before his first press conference as United boss on Friday lunchtime.

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He then faces a baptism of fire at Anfield on Sunday, with United languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

Written byMoataz Elgammal

News editor

Working as a football journalist was my first childhood dream. I became a journalist and a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, but covering topics far from the world of sports until the opportunity came in early 2020 when I joined Kooora, and then GOAL.

My memories with football began with Zinedine Zidane's historic triumph in the 1998 World Cup and France's unforgettable win over Brazil in the final, along with the Egyptian league matches and the rivalry between Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily during that era.

I don't support a specific team in Europe, but I enjoyed watching Milan with "Maldini, Gattuso, Kaka, Pirlo" and was amazed by Barcelona with "Busquets, Iniesta, Xavi, Neymar, Villa, Messi, Suarez", before following Mohamed Salah in his exceptional career with Fiorentina, Roma, and Liverpool.

My unforgettable sports moment was Mohamed Aboutrika's goal in Al Ahly's victory over Sfaxien in the 2006 CAF Champions League final.

My ideal lineup: Buffon; Cafu - Van Dijk - Maldini - Roberto Carlos; Pirlo - Zidane - Iniesta - Kaka; Cristiano Ronaldo - Messi

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