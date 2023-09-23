Desperate Man Utd turn to 35-year-old Jonny Evans to replace Lisandro Martinez vs Burnley - his first start for Red Devils in over eight years

Jonny Evans is set to make his first Manchester United start since 2015 after being drafted in by Erik ten Hag to face Burnley.

Martinez misses out through injury

Harry Maguire not involved either

35-year-old defender Evans steps in

WHAT HAPPENED? Evans, who came back to Old Trafford on a free in the summer to provide experienced back-up, has been handed his first United start since 2015 owing to a lack of options at Ten Hag's disposal. He'll parter Victor Lindelof in a back four that also contains Diogo Dalot and Sergio Reguilon, who has impressed since his summer move.

The full United XI is as follows: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon; McTominay, Casemiro; Hannibal, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez, who would have started Saturday's game, misses it through injury, joining fellow centre-back Raphael Varane on the treatment table. Harry Maguire, who you'd also think to be in contention to come in as cover, isn't involved in the squad whatsoever.

Manager Ten Hag explained: “He's calm, he knows the work and he knows what to do. He will get the job done to replace Lisandro who’s injured."

WHAT NEXT FOR EVANS? He, like the Manchester United fans who have made the trip to Turf Moor, will be hoping he can put in a solid performance to help United to victory after their harrowing defeat against Brighton last weekend.