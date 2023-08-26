Not going anywhere! Manchester United fans stay in their seats for half an hour to protest against Glazer ownership after thrilling comeback win over Nottingham Forest

Thousands of Manchester United fans stayed behind after the win over Nottingham Forest to stage a sit-in protest against the Glazer ownership

Fans protest against owners at full-time

Supporters stayed in seats for extra half-hour

Glazers criticised for dragging out takeover process

WHAT HAPPENED? Supporters had been planning the sit-in protest for two weeks and many fans took part in it, staying in Old Trafford for more than half an hour after the full-time whistle. Chants against the Glazers, who have owned United since 2005, echoed around the ground. Ownership has been fiercely criticized for taking out around £1.6 billion from the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glazers are also facing criticism for dragging out the proposed sale of the club. The American family announced in November 2022 that they were "exploring strategic alternatives" for United and opened up bids in February. Petrochemical firm INEOS, led by CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have each made offers in the region of £5 billion. The final deadline for bids was in June but there has been no update from the Glazers or the Raine Group organizing the sale. In addition, some people close to Sheikh Jassim's bid have begun to suspect that the Glazers no longer want to sell the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United manager Erik ten Hag said he had no issue with the protesting fans but does not believe the dissenting voices were making life more difficult for his team. "They are entitled to have an opinion but you see also the fans and the team have a very strong bond and in my time here it got stronger and stronger," he said. "And today we make it stronger because a magnificent comeback will help. We got big support from them away from home and at Old Trafford."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD: Ten Hag's side visit Arsenal next Sunday.