Manchester United boss Solskjaer gives positive update on Bailly

The Ivorian centre-back is yet to play a game for the Red Devils since he damaged his knee in pre-season match against Tottenham

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Eric Bailly will resume full training with the rest of the team next week.

Bailly had recovered from a surgery he had in July after twisting his right knee in Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Hotspur in Shanghai.

Just last month, the international returned to the Aon Training Complex and has been involved in individual training sessions alongside Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Paul Pogba.

Following their emphatic 4-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in Thursday's outing, the Red Devils boss provided his team news for their next Premier League game against on Sunday with Bailly set to join the first-team.

“He [Lingard] wasn't training today, but we'll check him on Saturday probably. He's really come good now; he's been fit, he's been training well, so we hope so,” Solskjaer told the club website .

”Next week, Eric [Bailly] will start training, Tim [Fosu-Mensah] will start training, Paul will probably start training with us next week properly. So let's see.”

Since he arrived in in 2016, Baily has struggled with knee and ankle issues which restricted him to just 25 Premier League appearances in the last two seasons.

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table and a win against would stretch their winning streak to four games in all competitions.