Man Utd and Angel Gomes contract negotiations at a standstill

The academy graduate is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract and is now just a few weeks away from walking away from Old Trafford

Contract talks between and Angel Gomes are at a standstill and time is running out as the 19-year-old only has a few weeks left on his current deal.

Gomes has been offered a new contract at Old Trafford but the situation is at a stalemate with the two parties yet to reach an agreement. The teenager could leave the club on a free transfer next month as his current deal expires at the end of June.

The Premier League is due to discuss what will happen with those players whose contracts with their clubs expire in June - before the league can be completed - and the midfielder has barely featured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side during the current campaign.

Article continues below

More teams

There had been renewed hope that Gomes would agree fresh terms after Tahith Chong signed a new contract in March, which will keep him at the club until 2022, but talks have yet to progress.

He was offered a new deal at the start of the season with the club keen to tie him down rather than allow him to leave on a free transfer. Despite improved offers since then there is yet to be a resolution.

Gomes suggested last month he wants to stay at the club, telling the official website: “I've seen it over the years, coming up from the academy and being at United my whole career. It's what I want to go on to do - win trophies for the club."

Solskjaer has spoken in the past about his desire to keep the midfielder at the club.

“The boys (Chong and Gomes) have got a great attitude,” Solskjaer said in February. “They're absolutely top-class boys and we're doing what we can to keep them because in a few years we can see them becoming very, very good players.”

Gomes made six appearances for the first team before action was halted due to Covid-19 and his last games were for Neil Wood’s Under-23s. The U18 and U23 leagues were ended last week due to the coronavirus pandemic but the players have been advised to stay fit on the off chance Solskjaer needs to call upon them to boost first-team training.

However, it is understood that is unlikely given the social distancing measures which are expected to be in place when training does resume.