Manchester United agree to pay millions back to supporters should season be void

The Red Devils confirm plan for refunds and season ticket renewals due to the current Covid-19 crisis and pledge to ensure fans are reimbursed

will offer supporters refunds for the remaining games of this season should the games not go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After discussion with fan groups, the club have confirmed they will give season ticket holders money back for the games they have already paid for - if the games are not played - and the renewal date for next season’s tickets has also been pushed back.

The Premier League is currently suspended until April 30 at the earliest and with the current situation it is still possible the 2019-20 season will not be completed. UEFA has set a date of June 30 for all European domestic leagues to finish.

It is understood United support intentions to complete the current campaign instead of voiding it but measures are being put in place to ensure fans are not left out of pocket should that happen.

Season ticket holders will be entitled to either a pro-rata rebate against their season tickets for next year, or a pro-rata cash refund based on the number of games still to be played should the games be cancelled or played behind closed doors.

The refund will also be available for anyone who has purchased tickets for the remaining games of the season.

The renewal date for season tickets for the next campaign, which was originally May 1, has also been suspended and a new deadline will be confirmed once there is more clarity on next season.

Richard Arnold, group managing director, said: “We appreciate the patience and the support we have had from our fans throughout this challenging time and welcome the constructive discussions we have had with MUST and fan representatives.

“We know our fans will not want to miss any games played in the coming months and will be disappointed if that is to be the case, but clearly we must all play our part in the efforts to combat coronavirus.

“By pushing the season ticket renewal deadline back and confirming our policy if games were to be cancelled or played behind closed doors, we want to ease any concerns our loyal fans may have in the current circumstances.”

The club will offer further updates as the situation continues to evolve.