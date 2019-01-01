'Manchester is becoming more blue!' - Rodri aims dig at Man Utd after completing record City move

The former Atletico Madrid star became the Cityzens' most expensive signing after completing a €70 million switch to the Etihad Stadium

signing Rodri has lavished praise on his new club, claiming that they belong on the podium among the world's top football teams - while taking aim at .

Rodri, 23, was presented as a City player on Thursday after completing a transfer from Atletico Madrid.

With a fee worth €70 million (£63m/$79m) the midfielder becomes the most expensive signing in City history, and signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

City are looking to consolidate after retaining the Premier League title over in an enthralling two-horse race that went right to the final day, and Rodri believes they are on their way to becoming Manchester's top club.

"Maybe they have changed the story. In the last five or six years City have changed the story - not only in Manchester but in ," he told reporters when asked why City are now an attractive prospect to big-name players.

“I love the City, I love Manchester and it’s becoming more blue!

"I am a lucky guy because I have been playing with lots of teams different kind of playing. The way I play football is close to this team, which is why I chose Manchester City.

"I think it’s a club I fit better but there’s many things."

The young international also paid tribute to manager Pep Guardiola for placing City among the world's elite.

“I like this football so I like watching City games and learn. I don’t watch too much football, but in England I try to watch City matches," he added.

“Since Pep has arrived, it was quite a radical change to the way City play.

“They have become one of the most feared teams in Europe. City don’t just play pretty football, they can hurt you in the final third and score goals.

“They have a real respect in this country and Europe. I think City are in the top two or three teams in the world.

“They make even good teams change their style of play when they come up against them and that is a good indication.

"Who else makes the top three? I prefer to talk about City but football is about opinions. Liverpool having won the , you have to say they are up there.

“City have achieved an awful lot and what they have won in England is fantastic. I think they are just a small step away from reproducing that in Europe.

“It has always been a dream of mine to win the Champions League and I don’t think we are far away from achieving that.”