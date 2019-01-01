African All Stars

Raheem Sterling: Hat-trick hero follows in Drogba, Agbonlahor footsteps

Thanks to his treble against West Ham, the 24-year-old became the first player after the Chelsea great to achieve it on the opening week
Raheem Sterling has joined Didier Drogba and Gabriel Agbonlahor as the players to have scored a hat-trick on the opening weekend of a Premier League season.

The England international achieved this feat as Manchester City spanked West Ham United 5-0 with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero completing the rout.

Coventry City’s Micky Quinn was the first player to achieve this after hitting three in the 3-0 demolition of Arsenal at Highburg on August 14, 1993.

It was Matthew Le Tissier’s turn in 1995 in a losing mission as Southampton were beaten 4-3 by Nottingham Forest. The following season, Kevin Campbell became the third player after hitting all three goals as Nottingham Forest won 3-0 at Coventry City.

After Fabrizio Ravanelli and Dion Dublin, Agbonlahor joined the list after his treble helped Aston Villa tear apart Manchester City 4-2 at Villa Park.

In 2010, newly promoted West Bromwich Albion suffered a 6-0 obliteration against Chelsea with Didier Drogba taking home the match ball with three goals.

With Sterling’s feat against the Hammers, he becomes the player with the most recent hat-trick scored on the opening weekend in England’s top-flight.

Victory for Pep Guardiola’s men fired them to the summit of the league above Liverpool on goal difference.

