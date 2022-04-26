Manchester City vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Manchester City and Real Madrid will face off on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final encounter, as the leaders in the Premier League and La Liga go head-to-head for a shot at the biggest prize in European football at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola's side are hunting back-to-back final appearances after last season's heartbreak against Chelsea - while Carlo Ancelotti's Blancos are the most successful side in competition history.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Manchester City vs Real Madrid Date April 26, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Champions League matches can be watched live and on-demand.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream CBS

Team news & rosters

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Ederson, Carson, Slicker Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders Gundogan, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia Forwards Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Chagas, Delap, Edozie

The dream of a continental double with a maiden European crown still hangs strongly for Pep Guardiola's men, but they have definitely been handed the tougher hand compared to domestic rivals Liverpool, on paper at least.

Still, City may have learned from their errors last term, and will hope to pull a few key faces through late fitness tests when they welcome Los Blancos to the Etihad Stadium.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Position Madrid roster Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Lopez, Fuidias, Pineiro Defenders Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Mendy, Gutierrez, Zamora, Santos Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vazquez, Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga, Blanco, Peter Forwards Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jovic, Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Mariano, Latasai

With La Liga set to be wrapped up imminently following Barcelona's loss at the weekend, silverware will return to Santiago Bernabeu this term - but Carlo Ancelotti will want the biggest prize of all.

Madrid have not been in the final since 2018, having missed out the last three seasons as Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea took home the top prize - and they will want to change their fortunes in that regard.

Predicted Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Last five results

Man City results Madrid results Man City 5-1 Watford (Apr 23) Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid (Apr 20) Man City 3-0 Brighton (Apr 20) Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid (Apr 17) Man City 2-3 Liverpool (Apr 16) Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (Apr 12) Atletico Madrid 0-0 Man City (Apr 13) Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe (Apr 9) Man City 2-2 Liverpool (Apr 10) Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid (Apr 6)

