Manchester City vs Manchester United: How to watch on TV in U.S. & Canada, live stream, kickoff time

The rivals are set to meet in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, with the Red Devils eager to mount a comeback

will welcome rivals to the Etihad on Wednesday to contest the second leg semi-final.

The Carabao Cup defending champions already have one foot in the final at Wembley after they saw off the Red Devils in a first-leg 3-1 semi-final victory at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated a large majority of the game, scoring three goals in the opening first half, but were unable to put the tie to bed after the break when Marcus Rashford scored for the home side late on.

Article continues below

Away goals no longer count in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, so Man Utd need to score just two goals to level the tie on aggregate, sending the match to a penalty shootout.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called his side to a complete a PSG-style comeback for the second-leg tie at the Etihad, stating: "We've shown before we have been down from a home tie and turned it around."

Manchester City vs Manchester United on U.S. TV

Game Manchester City vs Manchester United Date Wednesday, January 29 Time 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT U.S. TV Channel ESPN+

Manchester City vs Manchester United live streaming in U.S. & Canada

United States readers can find out what soccer is showing on TV here. In the U.S., the game can be watched live and on-demand with ESPN+.

In Canada, the game can be watched live and on-demand with DAZN. New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.

US online stream Canada online stream ESPN+ DAZN

Manchester City team news and injuries

Position Man City squad Goalkeepers Ederson, Bravo, Carson, Grimshaw Defenders Otamendi, Walker, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Angelino, Mendy Midfielders De Bruyne, D. Silva, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, Foden Forwards Aguero, Jesus, Sterling, Sane, Mahrez, B. Silva

Both Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero were rested for last weekend's clash against , and could return for the Carabao Cup tie. Guardiola, however will still have an eye on Sunday's Premier League showdown with .

Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling could be drafted in for De Bruyne and Aguero, while Joao Cancelo and Riyad Mahrez remain injury doubts but could still be set to feature.

Having maintained a two-goal lead in the tie, Guardiola could have the option to rest more key players ahead of Sunday's game but could also be tempted to see off the tie comfortably with a first-choice team.

Man City potential XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling

Manchester United team news and injuries

Position Man Utd squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero, J.Pereira Defenders Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Maguire Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, A. Pereira, Fred, Matic, McTominay, James, Gomes, Garner Forwards Martial, Greenwood

Both Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are still sidelined with long-term injuries, with the forward not expected to return to the side until March.

Man Utd will be boosted by the news that Pogba has had his cast removed, but the midfielder is still some time out from returning to full fitness.

Man Utd potential XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Mata, James; Martial