Manchester City vs Bournemouth: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

A blockbuster London derby helps light up the new season of English football early on - here's everything you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Manchester City host Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium. The champions got off to a winning start against West Ham on the road last weekend, and now return home for their first match of the new term on their own patch.

Watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

There, they are set to encounter one of the division's newly promoted sides, who also got their return to the top-flight off to a cracking start - and Pep Guardiola will be wary of the threat Scott Parker's visitors possess when they make the trek north.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Manchester City vs Bournemouth Date Aug 13, 2022 Times 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

How many goals will Haaland score for Man City this season (all comps)? 0-10

11-20

21-30

31-40

41+ 21777 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. How many goals will Haaland score for Man City this season (all comps)? 6% 0-10

20% 11-20

42% 21-30

22% 31-40

11% 41+ 21777 Votes

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream USA Network (4K) fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo,, Laporte Midfielders Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Kayky, Delap

A 2-0 win against David Moyes' Hammers opened Pep Guardiola and City's account for the season - and it was their star new recruit Erling Haaland who nabbed the plaudits, netting both goals and coming close to a hat-trick at London Stadium.

The Norway international will hope to add to his first-day haul, though his fellow new recruit from his home city of Leeds, Kalvin Phillips, is anticipated to play little to no part over fitness concerns, having been benched last week and in the Community Shield.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Position Bournemouth roster Goalkeepers Travers, Neto, Dennis Defenders Fredericks, Kelly, Mepham, Smith, Stacey, Hill, Sensei, Zemura Midfielders Cook, Brooks, Lerma, Christie, Marcondes, Rothwell, Tavernier, Stanislas, Pearson, Billing Forwards Solanke, Lowe, Dembélé, Moore, Anthony, Saydee

Scott Parker's Cherries are back in the big time and deservedly so - and the South Coast outfit will feel they have the nous to survive this season too after an impressive opening win against Aston Villa saw them flex their muscles.

City will present an entirely different kind of test however, and they will know it - but fresh from promotion, they will not go down without a fight to show they belong back at the high table of English football.

Predicted Bournemouth starting XI: Travers; Smith, Kelly, Mepham, Lerma, Zemura; Tavernier, Pearson, Billing, Solanke; Moore.

Last five results

Man City results Bournemouth results West Ham 0-2 Man City (Aug 7) Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa (Aug 6) Liverpool 3-1 Man City (Jul 30) Bournemouth 1-2 Real Sociedad (Jul 30) Bayern 0-1 Man City (Jul 23) Bournemouth 0-1 Bristol City (Jul 23) Man City 2-1 América (Jul 20) Braga 2-1 Bournemouth (Jul 19) Man City 3-2 Aston Villa (May 22) Bournemouth 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday (Jul 15)

Head-to-head