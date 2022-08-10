Manchester City vs Bournemouth Predictions | EPL Matchweek 2 Odds & Best Bets | Premier League Picks

The Cherries will try to spring a surprise against the reigning champions, who looked strong in the 2-0 win against West Ham last week

Week 1 of the Premier League season is over, and by the looks of it, this season will bring plenty of excitement.

Erling Haaland made his presence known during his EPL debut, scoring two goals in Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over West Ham United. On the other side, after two years relegated, Bournemouth made their Premier League return with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Both squads enter this match tied in the standings with three points and a +2 goal differential. This is the first time these two teams have met since the 2020 EFL Cup, in which Man City won 2-1.

Looking to wager on sports? Head to The Game Day for the latest sports betting odds.

The last time Bournemouth were in the Premier League in 2019, the Sky Blues swept the season series. Can Bournemouth slay Goliath in their second game back up? Or will Manchester City continue its dominance in the EPL?

How many goals will Haaland score for Man City this season (all comps)? 0-10

11-20

21-30

31-40

41+ 16691 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. How many goals will Haaland score for Man City this season (all comps)? 6% 0-10

21% 11-20

41% 21-30

21% 31-40

11% 41+ 16691 Votes

Let’s take a look at current betting odds and get some best bets and predictions for this match taking place on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Odds

3-Way Handicap: Manchester City (-1200) | Bournemouth (+4000) | Draw (+1050)

Draw No Bet: Manchester City (N/A) / Bournemouth (+2800)

Over/Under Goals: Over 3.5 (-110) / Under 3.5 (-130)

Manchester City vs Bournemouth odds are current as of Aug. 8 from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Manchester City enters the match as the heavy favorites at (-1200). These odds shouldn’t change much, as the defending champions take on a team that just got promoted back up.

Betting on Man City straight to win this match won’t bring much of a return, as a $100 bet will win you just $8.33.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Manchester City will dominate

In their match against West Ham, Man City controlled 75% of the possessions. In addition, the Sky Blues had control of shots (14-6) and corner kicks (4-1).

Though Bournemouth won the match, they struggled to take control and simply took advantage of their opportunities. Aston Villa controlled possession 66% to 34% and doubled-up Bournemouth on shots 15-7, though the Cherries had one more shot on target.

If Bournemouth struggled to take control against Aston Villa, there’s no telling how they’ll fare against Man City.

Two more goals for Haaland

Haaland scored in his debut for Man City in a friendly against FC Bayern Munich, and he dazzled in his Premier League debut, putting two in the back of the net.

The first was a first-half penalty shot, and the second came at the 65th minute by beating the keeper one-on-one. Then, Pep Guardiola subbed him off while the Norwegian was on a hat trick.

Haaland had plenty of strong runs against West Ham, fitting perfectly in Guardiola's system. Against a team like Bournemouth, No. 9 should have no issues netting another two goals with his size and speed.

Man City’s many weapons will pile on

Man City would have netted a couple more goals if things bounced their way. Haaland barely missed a header in the 20th minute that was an inch too high.

Kevin De Bruyne put one in the back of the net in the 26th minute but was wiped away due to offsides, while captain Ilkay Gündogan had an empty net opportunity from the far side that went just wide in the 61st minute.

Ball movement was great in the match for the Sky Blues, as plenty of players got involved in the attacking half, with eight different players taking a shot. However, Haaland was the lone player to put it on target.

Manchester City is gearing up to be one of the high-scoring squads in the Premier League.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Manchester City 4, Bournemouth 0

As they did against West Ham, Manchester City will control the match against Bournemouth. The Cherries struggled for control against Aston Villa, and it was more of Aston Villa beating themselves than Bournemouth beating them.

Man City is the best team in the EPL, and Bournemouth was just promoted this season. They won’t get many opportunities on the attack while MCFC will pour it on.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Best Bets

➕ Over 3.5 Goals (-110) at BetMGM Sportsbook

WAGER: 2 Units

This might be a high total considering both sides won their Week 1 matchup 2-0, but this match will be a one-sided high-scoring affair.

Man City controlled the pace against West Ham and had plenty of opportunities with 14 shots, and they’ll do the same against Bournemouth. Haaland will be the primary scoring option, and his teammates will get involved.

A match against Bournemouth this week is when Manchester City puts the rest of the EPL on notice.

Click to bet on this prop at BetMGM. Get up to $1,000 Risk-Free when you create a new player account or use promo code GOAL1000.

➕ 1st Half: Manchester City & Over 1.5 Total Goals (+125) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

The Sky Blues will be firing on all cylinders early in this match by taking complete control. The scoring will be in full effect early, as they’ll make plenty of runs to get a lead going early.

MCFC had plenty of scoring opportunities early against West Ham, and while Bournemouth scored in the 2nd minute against Aston Villa, they won’t have similar success against Man City.

Take Manchester City to lead at halftime and to put at least two in the back of the net.

Bet on Manchester City at BetMGM.

➕ Erling Haaland: 2+ Goals (+200) at BetMGM

WAGER: 0.5 Units

Haaland is a special player and will score many goals this season for Manchester City, as warranted by his two-goal performance in Week 1. His size and speed should warrant special attention on the defensive half; even then, it might not be enough.

Throughout his career in all competitions, Haaland has scored two or more goals 49 times. He already has nine matches with two or more goals in the 2022 calendar year.

Looking for abstract factors? Haaland was upset he couldn't secure the hat trick in his Man City debut, so that's on his mind heading into this matchup.

Back Haaland to score two or more goals against Bournemouth.